Bret McKenzie Announces Australian Tour For March 2026 - Noise11.com

Bret McKenzie Announces Australian Tour For March 2026

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2026

TEG Dainty has confirmed that Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, songwriter, and performer Bret McKenzie will return to Australia in March 2026 for a series of live performances celebrating his new album, Freak Out City. The tour will see McKenzie perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience his signature blend of music, storytelling, and humour in an intimate theatre setting.

Following his solo debut, Songs Without Jokes, McKenzie released Freak Out City in August 2025 via Sub Pop Records. Co-produced with long-time collaborator Mickey Petralia, the album was developed on the road with his eight-piece ensemble, The State Highway Wonders. Featuring a mix of witty lyricism, lush arrangements, and McKenzie’s unmistakable offbeat charm, the record has been hailed for its sophisticated craft and melodic inventiveness, further establishing him as a distinct voice in contemporary music.

McKenzie’s live shows are renowned for combining music with humour and narrative, and his upcoming Australian tour promises to be no exception. Audiences can expect performances of tracks from Freak Out City alongside beloved songs from across his career, spontaneous onstage compositions inspired by the audience, and entertaining stories from his decades-long journey through music, film, and comedy.

Best known internationally as one half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, McKenzie has forged an exceptional career spanning music, film, and television. From his early days in Wellington’s eclectic music scene to writing songs for artists as varied as Celine Dion, Lizzo, Kermit the Frog, and Tony Bennett, his work bridges genres and generations. He has also contributed to numerous films and television projects, including The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, and Minecraft, often receiving awards and nominations for his songwriting, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Man or Muppet” in 2012.

McKenzie’s musical roots are firmly embedded in Wellington, New Zealand, where he explored reggae, electronica, indie pop, and jazz before co-founding The Black Seeds and the Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra. Alongside Jemaine Clement, he formed Flight of the Conchords, whose television series on HBO became a global phenomenon and earned them a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. McKenzie’s work with the Conchords cemented his reputation as one of the most inventive comedic songwriters of his generation, and he has continued to expand his artistic footprint through acting and music supervision for film, including a cameo in The Hobbit film trilogy.

Australian audiences attending the March 2026 tour will experience a carefully curated live set that balances new material with classic favourites. McKenzie’s performances are known for their warmth, humour, and remarkable musicianship, making each show an unforgettable evening.

Tour Dates:
Melbourne – Thornbury Theatre – Friday March 20
Brisbane – The Tivoli – Wednesday March 25
Sydney – Factory Theatre – Friday March 27

General public tickets go on sale Friday January 16 at 12pm local time via www.tegdainty.com

