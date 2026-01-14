 Gordi Shares New Single High Line And Announces Australian Headline Tour - Noise11.com
Gordi photo Brianna da Silva

Gordi Shares New Single High Line And Announces Australian Headline Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2026

in News

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Gordi has opened 2026 with the release of a new single, High Line, alongside confirmation of an extensive Australian headline tour that will take her across the country from February through to May.

The new track arrives as Gordi’s first release since her third album Like Plasticine landed in August 2025, a record that marked a significant creative and commercial moment in her career. With High Line, Gordi continues to refine the intimate, emotionally detailed songwriting that has become central to her work, pairing understated production with vivid, sensory storytelling.

Written by Gordi with long-time collaborator Alex Lahey, High Line also features guitar work from American songwriter Christian Lee-Hutson. The song was entirely recorded, produced and mixed by Gordi herself, reinforcing her reputation as a fully self-sufficient artist in the studio. The result is a slow-building piece that leans into restraint, allowing melody and lyric to take centre stage while subtle textural elements give the track its shape.

Gordi has shared that High Line emerged from a moment of physical intensity and domestic stillness, written during a summer heatwave while tending to plants and playing acoustic guitar beneath a ceiling fan. That immediacy translates directly into the song, which balances fragility and clarity without overstatement. Lee-Hutson’s guitar part became the spine of the arrangement, with Gordi constructing the remainder of the track around his contribution.

The release builds on the momentum of Like Plasticine, an album that expanded Gordi’s global profile and reinforced her standing within contemporary Australian songwriting. The album earned a nomination for ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album and placed at number three in Double J’s Best 50 Albums of 2025. Singles including Peripheral Lover, Cutting Room Floor and Lunch At Dune showcased a matured lyrical voice and a willingness to sit with emotional complexity rather than resolve it quickly.

Since first emerging from regional Victoria in the mid 2010s, Gordi has steadily carved out an international career, balancing her work as a recording artist with collaborations, soundtrack contributions and touring across multiple continents. Her music has consistently resonated beyond Australia, supported by strong radio uptake in the UK, Europe and the United States. That international presence was underlined in 2025 when Gordi appeared on prominent Times Square billboards as part of major global streaming campaigns, a rare achievement for an Australian independent artist.

Live performance has remained a crucial component of Gordi’s career. Her 2025 touring schedule included a sold-out performance at the Sydney Opera House, headline shows throughout the US, UK and Europe, and support slots with artists such as Lapsley and David Gray. Those shows further established her ability to translate quiet, introspective recordings into compelling live experiences that rely on connection rather than spectacle.

The newly announced Australian tour will see Gordi return to a mix of metropolitan rooms and regional venues, a reflection of her long-standing commitment to playing outside major capitals. Spanning 11 dates, the tour begins with a festival appearance in Victoria before moving through Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and multiple stops across Victoria.

With High Line setting the tone for the year ahead, 2026 is shaping up as another pivotal chapter for Gordi. The new single signals continuity rather than reinvention, a confident extension of the artistic path laid out on Like Plasticine, while the upcoming tour provides an opportunity to reconnect with Australian audiences on home soil.

Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10am AEDT.

Gordi Australian Tour Dates 2026

February 7, 2026, Frankston, Waterfront Festival
March 28, 2026, Perth, Mojo’s
March 29, 2026, Adelaide, Jive
April 10, 2026, Brisbane, Echo And Bounce
April 11, 2026, Coorabell, Coorabell Hall
April 16, 2026, Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel
April 17, 2026, Melbourne, The Night Cat
April 18, 2026, Ballarat, Volta Arts
April 30, 2026, Sydney, Mary’s Underground
May 1, 2026, Milton NSW, Bar Yuki
May 2, 2026, Port Kembla, The Servo
May 3, 2026, Orange NSW, Canobolas Dance Hall

Ticketing details:
Fan pre-sale, Thursday January 15, 10am AEDT
General on sale, Friday January 16, 10am AEDT
Tickets via gordimusic.com

