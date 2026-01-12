TX2 Drops New Single Murder Scene Featuring Magnolia Park - Noise11.com

TX2 has unveiled Murder Scene, the latest single from his forthcoming debut album End Of Us, due for release on February 13 via Hopeless Records. Featuring Magnolia Park, the track represents a significant moment for two artists emerging from the current wave of emotionally charged alternative rock, both operating at the intersection of emo, pop punk and modern alternative culture.

For TX2, born Timothy Evan Thomas in Fort Collins, Colorado, Murder Scene is not simply another standalone release. It is a pivotal chapter in the broader narrative arc of End Of Us, an album conceived as a conceptual work exploring fractured relationships, mental health crises and the internal conflicts that accompany isolation. The collaboration with Magnolia Park carries additional weight given the shared history between the artists and the reciprocal nature of their creative relationship.

Murder Scene uses gothic horror imagery to frame its emotional core. Set within a haunted motel populated by ghosts, shadows and lingering unease, the song channels betrayal and abandonment into a heightened psychological landscape. Rather than relying on shock value, the imagery functions as a metaphor for paranoia, self doubt and the feeling of being left alone at rock bottom. The result is a track that balances theatricality with vulnerability, expanding the emotional palette TX2 has been developing across recent releases.

The song continues the storyline introduced by The End Of Us (Feat Black Veil Brides), a six-minute centrepiece released in December alongside the album announcement. That track established the album’s dramatic scope and cinematic ambition, positioning End Of Us as a fully realised statement rather than a collection of singles. Within that framework, Murder Scene introduces a new character into the album’s final act, deepening the narrative rather than diverting from it.

TX2’s rise has been defined by constant evolution. Beginning as a solo project in 2018, Thomas initially experimented with rapid fire rap flows before gravitating toward the pop punk and emo influences that shaped his formative listening years, including Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Ice Nine Kills. Social media proved instrumental in amplifying his reach, with early tracks gaining traction on TikTok and establishing a devoted audience drawn to his unfiltered approach to mental health themes.

A major turning point arrived in 2023 when TX2 signed with Hopeless Records, a label long associated with alternative music that prioritises authenticity and artist driven narratives. In 2024, the project expanded into a full band with the addition of guitarist Cameron “Cam” Rostami and bassist Courtney “Corky” Howard, a shift that added new depth and energy to the live experience.

That same period saw the release of the Cruel World EP, which featured collaborations with Ice Nine Kills and From First To Last, further cementing TX2’s place within the contemporary alternative ecosystem. Late in 2025, while supporting Ice Nine Kills on a UK and European arena tour, TX2 surprise dropped an animated video for The Rain, inspired by PS2 era survival horror games and designed to bridge the visual narratives of FEED and The End Of Us.

Beyond recorded music, TX2 has cultivated a highly engaged fanbase through relentless touring and direct communication. With more than one million monthly Spotify listeners and a substantial TikTok following, his audience is both passionate and deeply invested. Central to this connection is the X Movement, a Discord based mental health community founded by Thomas to provide a supportive space for fans navigating similar struggles.

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up as a defining year. End Of Us will feature collaborations with Black Veil Brides, Magnolia Park, DeathbyRomy, Ekoh and Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas, reflecting TX2’s position within a new generation of alternative artists willing to blur genre boundaries while maintaining emotional honesty.

UPCOMING AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

With Rain City Drive and Melrose Avenue

Friday 6 March 2026, 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 7 March 2026, Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday 8 March 2026, The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday 11 March 2026, The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday 13 March 2026, Magnet House, Perth WA

Tickets and further details are available via official tour outlets.

END OF US ALBUM TRACKLIST

Feed (Feat DeathbyRomy)

Nice Guy (Feat Ekoh)

Reject Vampirism (Interlude)

Hostage (They Will Not Erase Us)

The Resistance

6 Shots Left

The Rain

Singing Along

Lost Souls

Die Alone

Murder Scene (Feat Magnolia Park)

M.A.D. (Feat Ice Nine Kills) (Instrumental)

The End Of Us (Feat Black Veil Brides)

