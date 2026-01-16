 DYGL's New Album Who's In The House? Lands In Australia Ahead Of First Ever Tour - Noise11.com
DYGL’s New Album Who’s In The House? Lands In Australia Ahead Of First Ever Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2026

Japanese indie rock favourites DYGL, pronounced Day-glo, are set to make their long-awaited Australian debut next week, with their new album Who’s In The House? now officially released locally via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The timing could not be better, arriving just days before the Tokyo four-piece touch down for their first ever Australian shows as part of the East Coast Who’s In The House? tour in January 2026.

Formed in Tokyo in 2012, DYGL have spent more than a decade building a reputation as one of Japan’s most internationally minded indie rock bands. Their sound draws heavily from indie rock and 2000s garage revival, threaded together with punk urgency and melodic clarity. It is a combination that has seen them embraced well beyond their home country, earning a devoted global audience and frequent comparisons to bands such as The Libertines, The Cribs, and early Arctic Monkeys, while maintaining an identity that is distinctly their own.

DYGL’s story is closely connected to the now-disbanded Japanese indie band Ykiki Beat. Three members, Nobuki Akiyama, Yotaro Kachi, and Kohei Kamoto, previously played together in that group before regrouping under a new name and vision. With the addition of guitarist Yosuke Shimonaka, DYGL emerged with a renewed focus and a more outward-looking ambition. That approach quickly paid off.

Their debut album, released in 2017, was produced by Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, a collaboration that immediately put DYGL on the international radar. Recorded in the United States, the album captured the band’s raw energy and sharpened songwriting, setting the tone for what was to follow. Extensive touring across Japan, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States followed, establishing DYGL as a formidable live act capable of holding their own on global stages.

Since then, DYGL have continued to evolve, releasing multiple full-length albums and refining their sound without losing the immediacy that first defined them. Their music balances jagged guitar lines with emotional directness, often pairing introspective lyrics with driving rhythms. There is a cathartic quality to their songs, particularly in a live setting, where the band’s intensity and connection with audiences come sharply into focus.

The new album Who’s In The House? represents the latest chapter in that evolution. Released both physically and digitally in Australia, the album is available on black vinyl as well as a limited-edition Custard yellow pressing. Sonically, it leans into the band’s strengths, punchy guitar work, tight rhythms, and melodies that linger long after the final note. The lead single Just Another Day captures this perfectly, delivering a sharp, melodic snapshot of DYGL’s current creative direction.

For Australian fans, the release of Who’s In The House? carries extra significance. Despite DYGL’s strong international profile, this January tour marks their first ever visit to Australia. It is a milestone moment for the band and an opportunity for local audiences to experience a group that has been quietly building momentum on the world stage for years.

The East Coast tour will see DYGL perform a run of intimate shows across Canberra, Sydney, Frankston, Melbourne, and Bendigo. Each date features carefully curated local and international supports, reflecting the band’s long-standing connection to grassroots music scenes. For those who value live music that is raw, melodic, and emotionally charged, these shows promise to be a standout start to the year.

With Who’s In The House? now available and their Australian debut just days away, DYGL arrive at a moment when their experience, confidence, and creative vision are fully aligned. For a band that has always looked beyond borders, January 2026 marks the beginning of a new relationship with Australian audiences, one built on honest, electrifying rock and roll.

DYGL Who’s In The House? Australian Tour, January 2026

Thu 22 Jan, Canberra, Dissent Café and Bar
Fri 23 Jan, Sydney, Marrickville Bowlo
Sat 24 Jan, Frankston, Singing Bird Studio
Sun 25 Jan, Melbourne, The Curtin
Mon 26 Jan, Bendigo, Trash Cult

