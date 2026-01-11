 Jake Banfield Touches Down In Australia With New Summer Anthem “Sunburn” - Noise11.com
Jake Banfield Touches Down In Australia With New Summer Anthem “Sunburn”

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2026

in News

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jake Banfield is officially arriving in Australia this week, bringing with him a fresh summer anthem and a genre-defying sound that has quickly captured international attention.

The Oklahoma-born artist’s latest single, “Sunburn,” follows his chart-topping hit “Lasso,” which reached #1 on Australian Country Radio in late 2025. The track highlights Banfield’s distinctive approach: a seamless fusion of country storytelling, pop accessibility, and alternative edge, all anchored in raw, emotionally resonant lyrics.

Banfield’s musical journey reflects his wide-ranging influences. Growing up in Mannford, Oklahoma, he was equally inspired by ’80s hair bands, ’90s hip-hop, old-school rap, and country music from across the decades. This eclectic foundation has become a hallmark of his work, allowing him to traverse genres with ease while maintaining a signature authenticity. Before stepping fully into the spotlight as a solo artist, Banfield honed his craft writing for prominent pop acts including Madison Beer, Little Mix, and Anne-Marie.

A pivotal moment in his life came at 19 when a knee injury ended his college basketball career. During recovery, Banfield taught himself guitar from a pawn shop instrument and began composing songs in his dorm room. His early social media presence, particularly on TikTok, helped him amass over one million followers, sharing acoustic originals that resonated with a growing audience.

Banfield relocated to Nashville to reconnect with his musical roots, and it was there he rediscovered his own voice. His 2025 record Open Bars demonstrated a bold genre-blending vision, weaving elements of hip-hop, rap, and pop into a country framework while keeping the storytelling at the forefront. Songs such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “What She Want,” and “Thought Of You” underscored his versatility and ability to craft emotionally powerful hooks.

With “Sunburn,” Banfield continues this trajectory, offering a sun-soaked anthem that balances catchy melodies with heartfelt narrative. It is a reflection of an artist who has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern country music can sound like while remaining deeply rooted in personal experience.

To coincide with the release, Banfield is embarking on The Lasso Australian Tour, marking his first official performances in the country. Fans can expect intimate venues across Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland, where Banfield will bring his dynamic live show to audiences for the very first time. The tour provides a rare opportunity to see a rising international artist at a pivotal moment in his career.

In addition to his music, Banfield also hosts the podcast A Break With Jake on Hooche Country, where he discusses creativity, mental health, and the artistic process with fellow musicians and athletes. His multifaceted approach to artistry underscores a commitment to both personal expression and connection with his audience.

The Lasso Australian Tour Dates:
13 January 2026 – Northcote Social Club, Northcote, VIC
14 January 2026 – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
15 January 2026 – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW
17 January 2026 – Diggers Showroom, Tamworth Country Music Festival, NSW
18 January 2026 – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

