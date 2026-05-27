Hugh Cornwell Reschedules Australian Tour To December 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Hugh Cornwell has postponed his Australian tour, with the former Stranglers frontman now set to return for a rescheduled run of dates in December 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

Hugh Cornwell, the original singer, guitarist and principal songwriter of The Stranglers, has pushed back his Australian tour with promoters confirming the shows will now take place in December 2026. The announcement was made by Troubadour Presents, which cited “unforeseen circumstances” behind the schedule change and confirmed all existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

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The change affects the full Australian run, which will now see Cornwell perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Castlemaine and Melbourne across December. Ticket holders who can no longer attend the revised dates will be offered refunds.

In a statement issued by promoter Troubadour Presents, organisers said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming Australian tour for Hugh Cornwell will be postponed until December 2026.”

The promoter added: “All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, however refunds will be available if you cannot make the new date.”

The statement concluded: “We sincerely appreciate your patience and support, and look forward to seeing you later this year for what promises to be a very special run of shows.”

Cornwell remains one of the defining figures of British punk and new wave. During his decade-long run leading The Stranglers, he served as the principal songwriter behind much of the band’s most enduring catalogue. Across ten albums, his writing shaped songs that became integral to late 1970s and early 1980s alternative music.

Among those works was “Golden Brown”, the distinctive track from La Folie, a song that has remained one of the group’s most discussed recordings because of its layered lyrical interpretations and unconventional musical structure.

Following his departure from The Stranglers in 1990, Cornwell developed an extensive solo career, producing a catalogue that continued to explore a range of musical directions. His tenth solo studio album, Moments Of Madness, extended that body of work with a continued focus on lyrical detail and experimentation.

More recently, All The Fun Of The Fair, released in October 2024, documented Cornwell’s live performances across a double album format. The release combined material from his solo years with selections from The Stranglers catalogue, reflecting the ongoing overlap between his individual work and the songs many audiences first associated with his earlier career.

While the postponement delays the Australian shows, the revised schedule keeps the dates on the calendar and preserves the complete itinerary. Fans holding tickets will not need to rebook, unless seeking a refund under the updated arrangements.

New dates are:

Fri 4 December 2026, Sydney, Manning Bar

Sat 5 December 2026, Brisbane, Crowbar

Sun 6 December 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

Wed 9 December 2026, Perth, The Rosemount

Fri 11 December 2026, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sat 12 December 2026, Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Ticketing details: Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are available for those unable to attend. Tickets via troubadourpresents.com/events/hugh-cornwell

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