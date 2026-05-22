The Script Announce Australian Return For Man In The Arena Tour - Noise11 Music News

The Script will return to Australia in March 2027 for a three city arena run as the Irish band prepares to launch a new album era with The User’s Guide To Being Human.

by Paul Cashmere

The Script have confirmed their return to Australia with three east coast arena dates in March 2027, marking the band’s twelfth Australian headline tour with Frontier Touring. The announcement coincides with the release of new music and the unveiling of their upcoming album, The User’s Guide To Being Human, which arrives on 14 August through BMG Australia.

The Australian shows arrive as the Dublin group enters a new phase in a career that has now stretched across more than two decades. The tour takes its title from the newly released single Man In The Arena, which serves as the first preview of the forthcoming album and opens a campaign that follows a period of transition for the band.

For Australian audiences, The Script remain one of the more durable international touring acts of the past fifteen years. Across their career they have scored five Top 10 ARIA albums and accumulated multiple Platinum certified singles in Australia, including Hall Of Fame, Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved. Their continued commercial strength in the market helps explain why Australia remains a regular stop in the band’s touring cycle.

The March 2027 dates also arrive after a period of significant change within the group’s lineup and creative direction. Vocalist Danny O’Donoghue said the Australian relationship remains a significant one for the band.

“We can’t wait to take our worldwide tour back to Australia again,” O’Donoghue said. “We have such a long-standing friendship with our fans and Frontier Touring, it feels like home away from home. Get ready for another banging show!”

The new single Man In The Arena introduces the sound of The User’s Guide To Being Human, the band’s eighth studio album and first full project since 2024’s Satellites. According to O’Donoghue, the songwriting process has long acted as a way of processing personal experiences and major life events.

“Most people will never fully understand the relationship I have with words and music. It’s how I process everything,” he said.

“When I was bullied in school, I never fought back. I’d wait until I got home and I’d try and sing as high and as powerfully as I could, letting the pain feel every note. When my

father died, that grief became fuel for the best songs I could write.”

The upcoming album follows one of the most difficult periods in the band’s history. Satellites became a deeply personal project for O’Donoghue following the death of co-founder Mark Sheehan in April 2023. Sheehan had been central to The Script since its formation in Dublin in 2001, helping establish the songwriting identity that carried albums including The Script, Science & Faith, #3 and No Sound Without Silence to chart success around the world.

After touring in support of Satellites, O’Donoghue returned to writing almost immediately, reconnecting with long-time collaborators Andrew Frampton, Steve Kipner and Jimbo Barry. Collectively they have previously contributed to some of the band’s biggest songs, including Hall Of Fame, Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

The current version of The Script also reflects changes beyond the recording studio.

Long-time touring member Benjamin Sargeant and guitarist Ben Weaver formally joined the group in 2024, while Adam Marcello has stepped into the touring drummer role. The revised lineup follows the loss of Sheehan and changes involving drummer Glen Power.

Industry expectations for the upcoming album cycle are substantial. The Script have sold more than 20 million albums globally and accumulated billions of streams, but the next phase may also test how legacy acts continue to evolve after major personnel changes. Many bands in comparable situations face questions about balancing continuity with reinvention, particularly when foundational members are no longer present.

For now, The Script appear focused on momentum. Before arriving in Australia next year the band will undertake a broad international schedule that includes arena dates across Europe, Asia and the United Kingdom. They are also set for major support appearances with both Take That and Luke Combs.

For Aussie fans, March 2027 becomes the next chapter in a relationship that has developed steadily since the band first emerged with We Cry and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved in 2008.

The Script Man In The Arena Tour Australia 2027

Tuesday 23 March, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 25 March, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 27 March, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tickets on sale Friday 29 May at 9:30am local time.

Frontier Touring member presale begins Wednesday 27 May at 11am local time.

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