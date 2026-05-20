The Meanies Announce National Tour Dates And New Dad Fight Split Single - Noise11 Music News

The Meanies are expanding their live schedule through 2026 with interstate dates, a new split release with Dad Fight and a return to Western Australia for the first time in three years.

by Paul Cashmere

The Meanies have added a broad run of Australian dates to their live calendar, combining headline performances, festival appearances and support slots with Spiderbait, while also preparing the release of a new split 7-inch record with Queensland punk band Dad Fight. The activity stretches from Melbourne’s King’s Birthday weekend through to an October festival appearance in New South Wales, with additional shows expected to be announced.

The expanded schedule places one of Australia’s longest running punk acts back on the road across multiple states at a time when veteran Australian alternative and punk artists are increasingly reconnecting with audiences through anniversary tours and collaborative releases. The current run also ties The Meanies to Spiderbait’s Ivy And The Big Apples anniversary shows, linking two bands that emerged from Australia’s alternative music boom of the 1990s.

The new release with Dad Fight adds another element to the campaign. The two acts will share a split 7-inch vinyl edition that coincides with Queensland dates later in the year. The release will be manufactured in limited quantities across black, transparent orange and transparent blue vinyl pressings.

The bands framed the pairing in generational terms, stating, “The old bull and the young calf, together at last! This time you don’t have to choose, you can have your cake and eat it too.”

They added, “VIC heavyweights The Meanies have joined forces with QLD chainsmokers Dad Fight to bring you something truly dangerous; a split 7-inch vinyl featuring one track each and a joint interstate tour to match.”

The single features one new song from each act, with The Meanies contributing “Blacklist” and Dad Fight providing “Reality Check”. Physical copies are expected closer to the live dates and will be sold online and at shows.

The Queensland performances also expand the package with local support acts including City Council, Council Grounds, Riot Revolver, The Fem Grems and Da Manager.

The current schedule begins with a free King’s Birthday weekend performance at St Kilda Bowls Club in Melbourne before shifting west in July. Those dates mark The Meanies’ first Western Australian appearances since 2023.

The group’s return to the road continues a history that stretches back nearly four decades. Formed in Melbourne in 1988 by Link Meanie, D.D. Meanie, Ringo Meanie and VB Meanie, the band became a major force within Australia’s independent punk scene during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their rapid-fire songs and high intensity live performances helped establish them as a staple of all-ages venues and inner-city circuits.

The Meanies went on to release albums including Come ‘N’ See in 1992 and 10% Weird in 1994 before entering a hiatus in the mid-1990s. Following their return, the band released It’s Not Me It’s You in 2015 and Desperate Measures in 2020.

The group’s history has also included periods of significant loss. Founding guitarist D.D. Meanie died in 2008 following a cancer diagnosis and guitarist Tas Blizzard died later that same year following a car accident. Despite those setbacks, the band continued and maintained an active recording and touring schedule.

The current line-up of Link Meanie, Jaws Meanie, Wally Meanie and Ringo Meanie has increasingly focused on live performances in recent years, maintaining the band’s presence within Australia’s punk community while introducing their catalogue to newer audiences.

For now, the new Dad Fight release and expanded touring schedule suggest that The Meanies are entering another active period. More dates are expected to be announced as the year progresses.

The Meanies Tour Dates

Saturday 6 June, St Kilda, St Kilda Bowls Club

Friday 10 July, Scarborough, Indi Bar

Saturday 11 July, Northbridge, Ice Cream Factory

Sunday 12 July, Fremantle, Mojo’s

Saturday 25 July, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Thursday 30 July, Canberra, The Baso

Friday 31 July, Caloundra, Norton’s Music Factory

Saturday 1 August, Fortitude Valley, Crowbar

Sunday 2 August, Southport, Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Sunday 4 October, Lismore, Festy-Ville

Ticketing details: Tickets are available through venue outlets and official event sellers where applicable. Additional dates are expected to be announced.

https://www.themeanies.net

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