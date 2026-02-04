The Living End Celebrate 20 Years of State of Emergency - Noise11.com

The iconic punk rock trio mark two decades since their fourth studio album topped the ARIA charts, solidifying their place in Australian rock history

by Paul Cashmere

Twenty years ago, The Living End released State of Emergency, an album that would cement their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring punk rock acts. Dropping in Australia and New Zealand on 4 February 2006, the record debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and would later achieve double platinum status, becoming the band’s second highest-selling album behind their debut.

Internationally, it reached audiences through a July 2006 release in the United States, expanding the band’s profile beyond their home shores.

Produced by Nick Launay at Studios 301 in Byron Bay and Sing Sing Studios in Melbourne, State of Emergency captures The Living End’s evolution from punkabilly upstarts into a band capable of crafting polished, anthemic punk rock with political and personal edge. Launay, who had previously worked with the band on 2000’s Roll On, brought his meticulous approach to the sessions, insisting on live-tracked performances to retain the raw energy that had defined The Living End’s stage shows.

Frontman Chris Cheney wrote the majority of the album, penning tracks that address social unrest, personal rebellion, and collective awakening. Songs like “Wake Up” confront societal apathy, featuring children’s voices in the chorus to underscore intergenerational urgency, while the title track, “State of Emergency,” speaks to global instability and the need for unity amid constant media-fuelled crises. Bassist Scott Owen’s upright slap bass and Andy Strachan’s precise drumming provide a rock-solid foundation, supporting Cheney’s signature guitar riffs and impassioned vocals across fourteen tracks.

Before recording, the band tested their material under the pseudonym The Longnecks, performing in Sydney and at festivals like Homebake 2005 and Splendour in the Grass. These low-pressure gigs allowed them to refine arrangements and gauge audience reactions, informing the album’s final form. Cheney described this period as a conscious effort to craft “mini-symphonies,” focusing on emotional depth and strong melodies over flashy production or technical showmanship.

The album opens with the urgent “‘Til the End,” followed by punchy anthems such as “Long Live the Weekend,” “We Want More,” and the lead single “What’s on Your Radio?” Released in November 2005, the single reached number nine on the ARIA Singles Chart and gained extensive radio play, including Triple J airings where it landed at #49 in the Hottest 100 of 2005. Second single “Wake Up,” released in February 2006, debuted at number five, marking the band’s highest charting single to that point. Later singles “Long Live the Weekend” and “Nothing Lasts Forever” reinforced the album’s dynamic mix of high-energy punk and reflective storytelling.

The limited edition of State of Emergency included a DVD, How to Make an Album and Influence People, documenting the recording process from rehearsal rooms to live festival performances. A live DVD, Live at Festival Hall, and a limited edition vinyl release of 500 copies worldwide, added collectible appeal, highlighting the album’s cultural significance within the Australian music scene.

Critically, the album was recognised for balancing high-energy punk rock with sophisticated songwriting. It earned a nomination for Australian Album of the Year at the 2006 J Awards and has been retrospectively praised as a milestone in the band’s career, blending their punkabilly roots with garage rock and pop-punk accessibility. By 2011, Triple J ranked it #157 in their Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time, underscoring its enduring appeal.

Commercially, State of Emergency remained in the ARIA top 50 for 20 weeks and shipped 35,000 units pre-release. By November 2007, it achieved double platinum certification with 140,000 units shipped in Australia. Though international chart performance was modest, the album reinforced The Living End’s global touring prospects, including North American dates on the Vans Warped Tour, and helped solidify a dedicated fanbase at home.

State of Emergency remains a benchmark of The Living End’s career, showcasing a band comfortable in their identity yet unafraid to evolve. Its themes of urgency, rebellion, and social awareness resonate two decades on, confirming the album’s place as a defining chapter in Australian rock.

Track Listing – State of Emergency

“‘Til the End”

“Long Live the Weekend”

“No Way Out”

“We Want More”

“Wake Up”

“What’s On Your Radio?”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“One Step Behind”

“Reborn”

“Order of the Day”

“Nowhere Town”

“State of Emergency”

“Black Cat” (Chris Cheney, Scott Owen)

“Into the Red”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)