Bloods Return With New Single All My Friends And Reissue Golden Fang - Noise11.com

Australian punk band Bloods return with the new single All My Friends and a digital reissue of their debut EP Golden Fang, bringing the influential 2013 release to streaming services for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

Sydney punk trio Bloods have returned with new music and a renewed spotlight on their early catalogue, releasing the single All My Friends alongside a reissue of their debut EP Golden Fang. The release arrived on March 6, 2026 through Share It Music, marking the first time Golden Fang has been available on streaming services since its original release more than a decade ago.

The new song carries a deeply personal message from the band. All My Friends was written in response to the ongoing femicide crisis in Australia, a subject that the band has chosen to address through a celebration of the women in their lives. Rather than focusing on statistics or headlines, the song reflects on the everyday humanity of the women the band know and love.

Lead singer MC said the track began as a way to recognise the small details that define people and make them extraordinary.

“I wanted to write a song that captured the things the women I love might not even realise make them incredible to me,” MC said. “The tiny details that make them human are what make them beautiful. I started with the superficial and moved into the more literal with each verse, every element of these incredible women coming together to paint a portrait of people who deserve love, respect and most of all safety.”

The release is also tied to a charitable initiative. Working with their non-profit label Share It Music, Bloods will donate a portion of proceeds to Moving Out Moving On, a New South Wales domestic violence outreach service. The partnership is designed to raise both funds and awareness for support services assisting people escaping domestic violence.

A music video for All My Friends accompanies the single. Directed by Sofia Albinelli, the visual extends the song’s message by focusing on connection and community.

The release also revives the band’s formative EP Golden Fang. When it first arrived in August 2013, the six-song collection quickly drew attention within Australia’s garage and punk scenes. Produced by Liam Judson, known for his work with Cloud Control and The Laurels, the EP captured a raw immediacy that helped establish Bloods as a distinctive voice in Australian alternative music.

At the time, Bloods stood apart from many of their peers. The band, fronted by two women of colour, emerged in a guitar scene that was largely male dominated. Their music combined the immediacy of garage punk with the melodic sensibilities of 1960s girl group pop and the direct spirit of riot grrrl, creating a sound that balanced sharp hooks with a sense of urgency.

More than a decade later, Golden Fang still holds up as a snapshot of a band discovering its identity. Tracks such as Back To You, Into My Arms and Language captured the group’s energy and quickly became staples of their early live shows.

Bloods began their journey in Sydney in 2011 when MC, Dirk and Sweetie started writing and recording together. Early demos soon caught the attention of Owen Penglis from Straight Arrows, who worked with the band on their first single All The Things You Say Are Wrong. The song’s fast-paced, two minute blast introduced Bloods to the Australian garage underground and set the tone for their early releases.

Follow-up single Goodnight arrived on coloured 7-inch vinyl and received strong support across independent music circles, even earning a place in Mess & Noise’s Top Songs of 2012 list. A third single, This Town, followed in early 2013 and helped expand the band’s audience through community radio and online music blogs.

That growing momentum led to the recording of Golden Fang in the Hunter Valley in 2013. The EP’s release later that year positioned Bloods as one of the country’s most exciting emerging punk acts.

Over the years that followed, the band steadily built an international presence. Their music has appeared across film, television and advertising, introducing the group to new audiences around the world. Among the placements were songs featured in the films Babes and The Last Word, television series including grown-ish, One Of Us Is Lying and Trinkets, the National Geographic limited series Queens, and a United Kingdom advertising campaign for Parkdean Resorts.

Despite those global placements, Bloods have remained closely tied to the Australian live music circuit. Since their formation they have shared stages with acts including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jeff The Brotherhood, The Dum Dum Girls, Obits and Redd Kross, while also appearing at events such as Sydney Festival.

With the arrival of All My Friends and the long-awaited digital release of Golden Fang, the band is revisiting the foundation of their sound while continuing to engage with contemporary issues. The new material reflects the same blend of energy, melody and perspective that first defined Bloods when they emerged in Sydney’s garage scene more than a decade ago.

Golden Fang (Reissue) Tracklist

All My Friends

No Fun

Into My Arms

Bodies

Back to You

Hailing Down

Language

