Fred Again.. Launches New Era with Amyl & The Sniffers on Explosive Single ‘you’re a star’ - Noise11.com

Fred again.. has officially kicked off a new chapter in his groundbreaking USB album series with the release of ‘you’re a star’, a collaboration with Melbourne’s own Amyl & The Sniffers. The track unites two of the most high-energy acts in modern music, the London-born producer known for his genre-defying electronic sound and the Australian punk band fronted by the unapologetically fierce Amy Taylor.

‘you’re a star’ is the first taste of what Fred has called his “next run” of the USB project, which he has described as an infinite and evolving body of work. The release marks the beginning of USB002, an ambitious 10-week series where Fred will unveil ten new tracks and perform ten shows in ten cities around the globe. The first of those shows took place in Glasgow last Friday at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre, featuring guest sets from ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi.

The new single fuses Fred’s signature emotional electronica with the raw, no-holds-barred punk energy of Amyl & The Sniffers. Amy Taylor’s snarling vocals tear through Fred’s textured production, creating an explosive hybrid that feels both chaotic and euphoric. The result is a song that captures the spirit of both artists, cathartic, visceral, and alive.

Fred again.., born Fred Gibson, has become one of the most influential electronic artists of the decade. Since his 2021 debut Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020), he’s redefined how live electronic music is performed and experienced. His sets blur the lines between club culture and emotional storytelling, blending samples of real-life conversations with intricate beats. Collaborations with artists such as Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Romy, and Brian Eno have only expanded his creative reach.

The USB concept began in 2022, when Fred started releasing a series of unreleased tracks through physical USB drives that were shared among fans and collaborators. That idea evolved into a living digital album featuring songs like ‘Baby Again..’, ‘Rumble’ with Skrillex and Flowdan, ‘leavemealone’ with Baby Keem, and ‘stayinit’ with Lil Yachty. Remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi, and Rico Nasty added further depth to the project. In 2024, the first phase of the project was released as USB001 on vinyl.

For Amyl & The Sniffers, this collaboration is another step in their rise from Melbourne’s pub-punk scene to international recognition. Their 2019 self-titled debut album won an ARIA Award for Best Rock Album, and their follow-up, Comfort to Me (2021), solidified them as one of the most electrifying live bands in the world. Known for their frenetic performances and raw punk ethos, the band’s sound contrasts yet perfectly complements Fred’s emotive production.

