Perry Farrell and Eric Avery of Jane’s Addiction Are Huge Fans of Amyl & The Sniffers - Noise11.com

Perry Farrell and Eric Avery of Jane’s Addiction are loving being on tour in Australia with Amyl & The Sniffers. They are huge fans.

Perry says, “We really like Amyl & The Sniffers. I’m look forward to touring with them and getting to know them better”.

Perry loves the expression of punk. He says one of his early tour was with The Ramones. “One of the first tours, if not the first tour, was opening up for The Ramones. We cut our teeth on that tour. Touring with punk bands is the best. They are the most fun shows you can ever play.

They are so super-minded, open hearted. There’s a lot of artists and gay people and straight people. All walks of life go to punk shows.

Eric Avery adds, “I too am a fan of Amyl & The Sniffers. I too discovered them accidentally through another band who did a short film with a company called PHC Films. Its an Australian company. They do edgy, really beautiful but dark films and music videos. That’s where I first saw Amyl & The Sniffers”.

Perry added, “They did ‘Guided By Angels’, the one where they are driving on the freeway with a shitty old car. That’s the one. I love that video”.

Both Jane’s Addiction have been shaking up the setlist each night on The World Is A Vampire Australian tour. The tour was in Melbourne and Ballarat over the weekend.

The World is a Vampire is a lot of fun with its unusual mix of Music and Wrestling. There really is never a dull moment with the Wrestling inbetween the acts. You go from Amyl immediately into wrestling immediately into Jane’s Addiction

Jane’s Addiction setlist, April 22, Melbourne

Up the Beach (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Summertime Rolls (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Jane’s Addiction setlist, April 23, Ballarat

Trip Away (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Pigs in Zen (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Kettle Whistle (from Kettle whistle, 1997)

Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Jane Says (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

SET TIMES

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.15 – 4.35pm Soda

4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake

5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling

5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT

5.40pm Doors

6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling

6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers

7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling

7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

3.30pm Doors

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

