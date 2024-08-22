Amyl & The Sniffers Premiere Title Track From Their Third Album ‘Chewing Gum’ - Noise11.com

Amyl & The Sniffers have revealed the third album ‘Chewing Gum’ is coming on October. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by Nick Launay, whose Australian connect includes Nick Cave with The Birthday Party, Bad Seeds and Grinderman, as well as albums for The Living End, INXS and Midnight Oil.

Amy Taylor explains that the new album, “Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god. It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness.”

“Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”

Regarding lead track “Chewing Gum,” Taylor comments, “The adversity of life is desire never fulfilled. Doing the dishes, cleaning, but never eating the meal. Trying to celebrate the ignorance of youth despite it being robbed away, so choosing ignorance, choosing to be dumb and choosing love, despite everything, choosing bad decisions for love. Surrendering to joy, surrendering to being a vision, in your own power, because making decisions based on emotion rather than logic is liberating.”

CARTOON DARKNESS ALBUM TRACK LISTING

Jerkin’

Chewing Gum

Tiny Bikini

Big Dreams

It’s Mine

Motorbike Song

Doing In Me Head

Pigs

Bailing On Me

U Should Not Be Doing That

Do It Do It

Going Somewhere

Me And The Girls

UK / Euro Dates 2024 / 2025

Nov 5th – Dublin – National Stadium

Nov 6th – Glasgow – 02 Academy

Nov 7th – Newcastle Upon Tyne – NX Sold Out

Nov 9th – Manchester – Manchester Academy Sold Out

Nov 10th – Birmingham 02 – Academy

Nov 11th – Bristol – 02 Academy Sold Out

Nov 13th – London – Roundhose

Nov 14th – London – Roundhouse Sold Out

Nov 15th – London – Roundhouse Sold Out

Nov 17th – Brussels – Ancienne Sold Out

Nov 18th – Utrecht – Tivolivredenberg Sold Out

Nov 19th – Cologne – Carlswerk Victoria Sold Out

Nov 21st – Copenhagen – Vega Sold Out

Nov 22nd – Hamburg – Grobe Freiheit 36 Sold Out

Nov 23rd – Berlin – Columbiahalle Sold Out

Nov 25th – Munich – Tonhalie

Nov 26th – Lausanne – Les Docks

Nov 27th – Paris – Olympia

Nov 29th – Athens – Floyd

July 5th – London – Finsbury Park Supporting Fontaines DC

