Amyl & The Sniffers Premiere Title Track From Their Third Album ‘Chewing Gum’ - Noise11.com

Amyl & The Sniffers have revealed the third album ‘Chewing Gum’ is coming on October. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by Nick Launay, whose Australian connect includes Nick Cave with The Birthday Party, Bad Seeds and Grinderman, as well as albums for The Living End, INXS and Midnight Oil.
Amy Taylor explains that the new album, “Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god. It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness.”
“Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”
Regarding lead track “Chewing Gum,” Taylor comments, “The adversity of life is desire never fulfilled. Doing the dishes, cleaning, but never eating the meal. Trying to celebrate the ignorance of youth despite it being robbed away, so choosing ignorance, choosing to be dumb and choosing love, despite everything, choosing bad decisions for love. Surrendering to joy, surrendering to being a vision, in your own power, because making decisions based on emotion rather than logic is liberating.”
CARTOON DARKNESS ALBUM TRACK LISTING
Jerkin’
Chewing Gum
Tiny Bikini
Big Dreams
It’s Mine
Motorbike Song
Doing In Me Head
Pigs
Bailing On Me
U Should Not Be Doing That
Do It Do It
Going Somewhere
Me And The Girls
UK / Euro Dates 2024 / 2025
Nov 5th – Dublin – National Stadium
Nov 6th – Glasgow – 02 Academy
Nov 7th – Newcastle Upon Tyne – NX Sold Out
Nov 9th – Manchester – Manchester Academy Sold Out
Nov 10th – Birmingham 02 – Academy
Nov 11th – Bristol – 02 Academy Sold Out
Nov 13th – London – Roundhose
Nov 14th – London – Roundhouse Sold Out
Nov 15th – London – Roundhouse Sold Out
Nov 17th – Brussels – Ancienne Sold Out
Nov 18th – Utrecht – Tivolivredenberg Sold Out
Nov 19th – Cologne – Carlswerk Victoria Sold Out
Nov 21st – Copenhagen – Vega Sold Out
Nov 22nd – Hamburg – Grobe Freiheit 36 Sold Out
Nov 23rd – Berlin – Columbiahalle Sold Out
Nov 25th – Munich – Tonhalie
Nov 26th – Lausanne – Les Docks
Nov 27th – Paris – Olympia
Nov 29th – Athens – Floyd
July 5th – London – Finsbury Park Supporting Fontaines DC
