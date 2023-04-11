For Amyl & The Sniffers Touring Is The Main Award - Noise11.com

Amyl & the Sniffers have won three ARIA Awards, One Air Award and three Music Victoria Awards but to them that’s not what its all about.

Amyl & The Sniffers’ singer Amy Taylor tells Noise11.com, “It is a fun celebration but thing doesn’t make the work worthwhile. It is really great to be recognised, it’s fun to have accolades and it’s a good little inflation of your ego but that’s not the stuff that does it. I also feel like when we were at the ARIA Awards, it was fun to dress up, it was fun to have drinks and fun to hang out. I just feel it’s not something that’s sustainable because I feel like outside a select handful of people nobody really cared about it which is also fine. The thing that makes it worthwhile is getting to perform all the while, getting to be around music all the time, getting to write music when we see fit and the fact we don’t have to live inside like normal society day to day. Me and the boys have the weirdest lives. So do lots of touring musicians. You are essentially a carney. To me that is the reward.

On April 15 Amyl & The Sniffers will join The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Redhook and Battlesnake for The World Is A Vampire tour starting Saturday in Queensland.

Get tickets here

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

SET TIMES

Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

1.00pm Doors

1.30-2.00pm PistonFist

2.20-2.50pm Battlesnake

2.55-3.15pm Wrestling

3.15-4.00pm Redhook

4.05 – 4.25pm Wrestling

4.25 – 5.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers

5.30 – 6.00pm Wrestling

6.00 – 7.00pm Jane’s Addiction

7.45 -9.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm PistonFist

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl &The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

3.00pm Doors

3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

2.00pm Doors

3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake

3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook

4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling

5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.15 – 4.35pm Soda

4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake

5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling

5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT

5.40pm Doors

6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling

6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers

7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling

7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

3.30pm Doors

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Get tickets here

