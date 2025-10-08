 The Meanies Unearth Lost Track ‘Shutdown' and Announce Rare Run of Shows - Noise11.com
The Meanies Unearth Lost Track ‘Shutdown’ and Announce Rare Run of Shows

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2025

in News

Australian punk legends The Meanies have dug into their vault and pulled out a long-lost gem. Their new single Shutdown, recorded a quarter of a century ago, finally sees daylight today, marking a rare release from one of Melbourne’s most enduring and beloved punk acts.

The song, laid down 25 years ago with producer Shane O’Mara at Yikesville Studios, has been sitting idle until now. Shutdown stands apart from the usual Meanies sound, with frontman Link Meanie describing it as one of the band’s most danceable moments. “Shutdown is sonically The Meanies at their sexiest,” Link said. “Bono would say ‘this record has hips’, to which I’d reply, ‘piss off Bono you pretentious twat’. You can dance to this one. I can’t, I’m a terrible dancer.”

The release is being treated as an event in itself, packaged with a killer b-side. Sydney punk mainstays Frenzal Rhomb have recorded a cover of Play This Song Each Night, while Perth punks Leeches! take on Scum, making this one of the most exciting Australian punk releases of the year.

The Shutdown single will be available on limited edition 7-inch vinyl, with 250 translucent red and 250 gold pressings, each hand-numbered and issued through a partnership between Cheersquad Records & Tapes and Fantastic Mess Records. The striking artwork comes courtesy of Link Meanie himself alongside illustrator Glenno Smith, whose work has become synonymous with the Australian punk aesthetic.

To celebrate the release, The Meanies will hit the road for a brief and very rare run of shows across Victoria and New South Wales. The tour includes a Melbourne Cup Day afternoon show at The Tote on Tuesday, November 4, part of the venue’s 2 Years Reborn series. The lineup for that show includes BUDD, Benny J & The Psych Ward, and RELAYS, promising a classic Meanies-style celebration of loud, sweaty punk rock chaos.

The Meanies 2025 Tour Dates
Friday 31 October – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine VIC
Cup Eve Monday 3 November – Young St Tavern, Frankston VIC
Cup Day Tuesday 4 November – The Tote, Collingwood VIC
Friday 7 November – Islington Barracks Hotel, Newcastle NSW
Saturday 8 November – Petersham Bowls Club, NSW

Tickets for all shows are on sale now through the venues.

