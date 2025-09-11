The Meanies Unearth Lost Gem 'Shutdown' With Frenzal Rhomb & Leeches! Along For The Ride - Noise11.com

Australian punk veterans The Meanies are set to unleash a slice of lost history. Their long-buried track Shutdown, recorded a quarter of a century ago, will finally see the light of day on October 9. To mark the release, the Melbourne legends will hit the road for a short, sharp run of dates that revisits their roots in sweaty pubs and iconic venues.

Shutdown isn’t your standard Meanies thrash-fuelled punk blast. Recorded by Shane O’Mara at Yikesville 25 years ago, the track reveals a different side of the band. As frontman Link Meanie explains with typical irreverence, “Shutdown is sonically The Meanies at their sexiest. Bono would say ‘this record has hips’ to which I’d reply, ‘piss off Bono you pretentious twat’. You can dance to this one. I can’t, I’m a terrible dancer.”

Backing up the single is a B-side that nods to The Meanies’ enduring influence on the Australian punk community. Frenzal Rhomb deliver their take on Play This Song Each Night, while Perth outfit Leeches! give Scum a fresh spin. It’s a snapshot of just how far the band’s legacy stretches, inspiring new generations more than three decades after they first tore onto the scene.

The release comes in two limited-edition vinyl runs – translucent red and gold 7-inches, just 250 of each, with every sleeve hand-numbered. The artwork is a collaboration between Link Meanie and Glenno Smith, cementing the band’s DIY punk ethos that’s carried them from day one.

To celebrate, The Meanies will embark on a short tour across Victoria and New South Wales. The run includes a Melbourne Cup Day afternoon show at The Tote in Collingwood, part of the venue’s “2 Years Reborn” celebrations, where they’ll be joined by BUDD, Benny J & The Psych Ward, and RELAYS. Other stops include Castlemaine’s Bridge Hotel, Frankston’s Young St Tavern, Newcastle’s Barracks Hotel, and Petersham Bowls Club in Sydney.

Formed in Melbourne in 1988, The Meanies were born out of the same chaotic late-’80s underground that gave us GOD and Bored!. They arrived just as grunge was bubbling globally, but The Meanies took a different path – a scrappy fusion of pop-punk and hardcore that predated the U.S. explosion of bands on Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords. Their sound was ferocious but always melodic, a sugar-rush of hooks buried inside distortion.

By the early 1990s, The Meanies were a force in the all-ages circuit, adored by Triple J listeners and staples of the Big Day Out festival – appearing in 1992, 1993, 1994 and again in 1999. They weren’t just Australian punk heroes, they became global road dogs, sharing stages with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Beastie Boys, The Lemonheads, Redd Kross, and Bad Brains. International tours through Europe, Japan, and the U.S. followed, cementing a cult following overseas.

Despite tragedy striking in 2008 with the passing of original guitarist DD Meanie (Deniz Tekin), the band powered on, with Link, Wally, Ringo and later additions keeping the chaos alive. Like their cosmic cousins The Cosmic Psychos, The Meanies have weathered the years with a stubborn defiance. Their 2015 album It’s Not Me It’s You – their first in 21 years – reignited their career. 2020’s Desperate Measures followed, proving their fire hadn’t dimmed.

Now, more than 35 years since their first gig, The Meanies remain one of Australia’s great punk exports. They’ve outlived trends, survived the grind, and kept the spirit of Melbourne’s underground alive. Shutdown may have been shelved for decades, but its release in 2025 feels like perfect timing – a reminder that The Meanies’ music is as unpredictable, raw, and vital as ever.

The Meanies – Shutdown Tour 2025

Friday 31 Oct – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Cup Eve Monday 3 Nov – Young St Tavern, Frankston VIC

Cup Day Tuesday 4 Nov – The Tote, Collingwood VIC

Friday 7 Nov – Barracks Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday 8 Nov – Petersham Bowls Club, Sydney NSW

Shutdown is out October 9 via Cheersquad Records & Tapes and Fantastic Mess Records.

Limited vinyl pre-orders: Cheersquad Records | Artist First | Fantastic Mess Records

https://www.cheersquad.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)