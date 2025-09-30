Midnight Oil's Rob Hirst Auctions His Iconic 1979 Black Ludwig Drum Kit For Charity - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst is parting with one of the most significant pieces of Australian rock history – his 1979 Ludwig “Touring and Recording” drum kit. The set, purchased brand new for the making of Head Injuries, went on to anchor Midnight Oil’s sound for more than four decades, appearing onstage from 1979 right through to the Oils’ farewell tour in 2022.

Rather than profit personally, Hirst has directed that all proceeds from the sale go to Support Act, Australia’s music industry charity, and to MusicNT’s Fix ‘Em Up Truck Campaign, which provides mobile music resources for First Nations communities.

The auction runs from Friday 3 October at 6am until Monday 13 October at 9pm and is open to the public via AirAuctioneer. Fans and collectors can view and bid here: Rob Hirst’s 1979 Black Ludwig Touring and Recording Drum Kit Auction.

The kit in question is a Ludwig “Touring and Recording” model, finished in sleek Black Oyster Pearl. In its day, Ludwig promoted this line as a professional balance between portability and premium studio sound. Its tonal warmth and projection became a hallmark of the brand – and in Hirst’s hands, the heartbeat of Midnight Oil.

Ludwig’s reputation was already legendary in the late ’70s. The brand had become a global force thanks to Ringo Starr’s use with The Beatles in the ’60s, followed by John Bonham’s thunderous association with Led Zeppelin in the ’70s. Hirst’s adoption of Ludwig further cemented the company’s place in Australian rock.

The “Touring and Recording” series was less common than Ludwig’s student kits or its high-gloss Vistalite line. Collectors today prize these sets for their rarity and unmistakable tone, making Hirst’s well-played kit an especially valuable item.

This kit has witnessed history. From the politically charged pubs of Sydney to the world’s biggest stages, Hirst’s Ludwig powered Midnight Oil through decades of trailblazing albums and shows. It was front and centre during Head Injuries (1979), 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 (1982), Diesel and Dust (1987), and beyond.

By the time Midnight Oil wrapped their final tour in 2022, Hirst’s Ludwig had become a visual and sonic icon of Australian music.

The hope among many fans is that an institution like Arts Centre Melbourne’s Australian Music Vault or the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney will secure the drums for public display. “It would be incredible to see this piece of music history preserved where all can experience it,” the auction organiser noted. Still, should a private collector succeed, they will be acquiring one of the most important artefacts of Australian rock.

Some fans have even floated the idea of pooling funds. 100 “Powderworkers” (the name for Midnight Oil’s fan community) contributing $100 each to collectively purchase and donate the kit to a museum.

Every cent raised, beyond courier costs, will go directly to Support Act and MusicNT’s grassroots campaign.

Hirst will discuss the drum kit’s history and the charities involved in an interview with Michael Rowland on ABC Radio National this Friday at 6pm.

