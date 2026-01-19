Cosmic Psychos Close In On Tour Finale As Knighty Wraps Season One Of HOW YA GOIN? - Noise11.com

As Cosmic Psychos push deeper into the final stretch of their sprawling 40-plus date Australian tour, the band’s momentum shows no sign of easing. The run, launched in support of their latest album I Like Beer, has coincided with a parallel creative outlet for frontman Ross Knight, whose podcast How Ya Goin? has quietly become one of the most engaging music discussion series currently circulating in Australia.

Season One of How Ya Goin? has now drawn to a close with the release of its final episode, arriving at a moment when Cosmic Psychos are once again playing to packed rooms and sold out pubs across the country. What began as a low-key side project has evolved into a revealing oral history of Knight’s world, shaped by friendships forged over decades in Australian and international punk, garage and hard rock circles.

Across the season, Knight invited a mix of longtime peers and newer collaborators into candid conversations that balanced humour with reflection. Guests included Adalita, Donita Sparks of L7, Eamon Sandwith from The Chats and Dan Peters, whose resume spans Mudhoney and Nirvana. The discussions avoided promotional gloss, instead leaning into lived experience, personal histories and the realities of sustaining a life in music. That authenticity resonated, pushing How Ya Goin? to a peak position of number five on Apple’s Australian Music Podcast chart.

The closing episode departs from the interview format entirely. Framed as a documentary-style snapshot of life on tour, the episode follows Knight and the band on the road, with producer Sam Loy embedded in the van. Beginning at Knight’s farm, the journey rolls through Holbrook, Canberra and Wollongong before reaching Sydney, capturing the rhythms, conversations and silences that define touring at this stage of a band’s life. The result is an unvarnished portrait of camaraderie and endurance, one that feels closely aligned with the values Cosmic Psychos have upheld since their earliest days.

That sense of continuity matters. Formed in Melbourne in 1982, initially under the name Spring Plains, Cosmic Psychos emerged from a local punk underground that valued directness over polish. By the time they released Down On The Farm in 1985, the band had already established a sound built around blunt-force riffs, relentless tempos and lyrics drawn from working life, pubs and the road. Albums such as Go The Hack and Blokes You Can Trust carried that approach onto international stages, earning the band a cult following in Europe and North America and placing them alongside contemporaries including Mudhoney, Nirvana, L7 and Motörhead on festival bills.

Personnel changes and personal loss have shaped the band’s long arc, most notably the death of guitarist Robbie Watts in 2006. Yet Cosmic Psychos have continued to record and tour, maintaining a core identity anchored by Knight’s voice and worldview. Recent releases, including I Like Beer, reaffirm that position, leaning into the band’s established sound rather than attempting reinvention.

The current tour reflects that confidence. Returning to Victoria this week before crossing to Tasmania, the I Really Like Beer Tour has already seen multiple shows sell out, with remaining dates moving quickly. For audiences, the gigs offer a chance to experience a band still deeply connected to its audience and environment, playing venues that prioritise proximity and atmosphere over scale.

While How Ya Goin? now pauses at the end of its first season, its success underscores the appetite for stories told without filters or affectation. In that respect, the podcast mirrors the enduring appeal of Cosmic Psychos themselves, a band whose longevity rests on honesty, resilience and a refusal to smooth the edges.

How Ya Goin? is available wherever podcasts are streamed. Tickets and further information for the tour are available via the band’s official channels.

COSMIC PSYCHOS

I REALLY LIKE BEER TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2025/26

Thu 22 Jan, Beechworth, Tanswells, Sold Out

Fri 23 Jan, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge, Last Tickets

Sat 24 Jan, San Remo, Westernport Hotel

Sun 25 Jan, Balnarring, Social Club, Sold Out

Mon 26 Jan, Ballarat, Volta, Afternoon Show

Thu 29 Jan, Warrnambool, Whalers Hotel

Fri 30 Jan, Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Sat 31 Jan, Tarwin Lower, Riverview Hotel

Thu 12 Feb, Launceston, Royal Oak

Fri 13 Feb, Devonport, Forth Pub

Sat 14 Feb, Hobart, Altar

