To The Grave Announce Nail Australia To The Walls Tour With No Cure - Noise11 Music News

Australian deathcore band To The Grave have announced the eight-date Nail Australia To The Walls Tour for September, marking the group’s first major Australian headline run since releasing a string of new recordings and continuing their rise as one of the country’s most internationally recognised extreme metal acts.

The tour will take the Sydney formed band through Perth, Adelaide, Frankston, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane. It arrives as To The Grave prepare to launch what they describe as the next phase of their career, with new music expected in the near future following an intensive period of international touring.

For Australian heavy music fans, the tour reflects the growing global profile of locally developed extreme metal. Over the past decade, Australian deathcore has become one of the country’s most successful underground exports, with acts regularly appearing on international festival bills and major tours across Europe and North America. To The Grave have been among the leaders of that movement, building an audience well beyond Australia through a combination of relentless touring, uncompromising music and a strong thematic focus on animal rights, environmental issues and vegan activism.

Since the release of their breakthrough album Global Warning in 2019, To The Grave have steadily expanded their international footprint. The band has toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and North America while sharing stages with major names in modern extreme music including Lorna Shore, Shadow Of Intent, Carnifex, Signs Of The Swarm, Thy Art Is Murder, Angelmaker and I Killed The Prom Queen.

Festival appearances have also helped elevate the group’s profile. The band has performed at events including Good Things in Australia as well as European festivals Brutal Assault, Summer Breeze and Motocultor, placing them alongside many of the most prominent acts in contemporary heavy music.

The upcoming Australian tour also brings a significant international addition to the line-up. Alabama straight-edge death metal hardcore group No Cure will make their first Australian appearances as support. The band arrives ahead of the release of its forthcoming third album It’s Going To Get Dark and has become one of the more closely watched names in the American underground heavy scene.

Promoters describe No Cure’s sound as a collision of death metal brutality and hardcore intensity, a combination that has earned the group a growing reputation across the United States. Their Australian debut provides local audiences with an early opportunity to see the band before the release of the new record.

Completing the line-up are Melbourne beatdown outfit Algor Mortis and Canberra vegan deathgrind act Bloodmouth, creating a bill that spans several of the heavier subgenres currently active within Australia’s underground scene.

To The Grave’s current position represents a significant evolution from the band’s beginnings in Sydney in 2010. Following early releases including the Lest Ye Be Judged EP and debut album Expect Resistance, the group underwent lineup changes before vocalist Dane Evans joined in 2014. The band’s modern era began to take shape with the release of Global Warning in 2019, followed by Epilogue in 2021 and Director’s Cuts in 2023.

Their most recent studio album, Everyone’s A Murderer, arrived in 2024 and continued the band’s exploration of themes surrounding animal welfare, environmental destruction and social criticism. Subsequent releases including the 2025 EP Everyone’s Still A Murderer reinforced those themes while expanding the band’s international audience.

The band’s trajectory has not been without challenges. Bassist Josh Booth died in 2020 at the age of 23, a loss acknowledged through subsequent releases and tributes. Despite that setback, To The Grave continued to grow commercially and creatively, eventually becoming one of the most visible Australian acts signed to international extreme metal label Unique Leader Records.

The Nail Australia To The Walls Tour arrives at a pivotal point for the band. With new music expected and international demand continuing to grow, the September run offers Australian audiences an opportunity to see To The Grave before the next chapter of the band’s career unfolds.

Dates:

September 2, Perth, Amplifier Bar

September 3, Adelaide, Lion Arts

September 4, Frankston, Singing Bird

September 5, Melbourne, Max Watts

September 6, Canberra, The Baso

September 10, Sydney, Crowbar

September 11, Newcastle, Hamilton Station

September 12, Brisbane, The Triffid

Tickets on sale 11.00am AEST, June 5 via daltours.cc/ToTheGrave

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