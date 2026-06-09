Sienna Spiro Announces First Australian And New Zealand Headline Tour For 2027 - Noise11 Music News

English singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro has announced her first headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, with five dates confirmed for January 2027 as part of her global My House Tour. The run will see the London-born artist perform in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland following a year that has transformed her from viral online discovery into one of pop music’s fastest-rising international acts.

by Paul Cashmere

The tour comes less than a month before the release of Visitor, Spiro’s debut studio album, due on 3 July through Capitol Records. The tour is part of a broader world itinerary that includes North America, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe, with the opening night set for Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on 13 October.

Speaking about the tour, Spiro said: “I truly can’t wait for this tour. This is the biggest I’ve ever done and we’re going to perform in places I’ve never been before! I’m so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you.”

The tour announcement follows the release of her latest single, The Visitor, the title track from the forthcoming album. Written and produced by Spiro alongside Omer Fedi and Michael Pollack, the recording features a vocal reportedly captured in a single take and incorporates arrangements performed by a 20-piece string orchestra led by Academy Award-winning arranger Peter Rotter.

Visitor has emerged as a significant milestone in Spiro’s career. Executive produced by Fedi, the album was developed across a series of high-profile recording locations including Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Additional contributors include producers Blake Slatkin, Yakob and Pollack, while veteran arranger Larry Gold also contributed to the project.

The album arrives after a rapid period of growth for the 20-year-old artist. Born in London in 2005, Spiro began writing songs at the age of 10, drawing inspiration from artists including Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Amy Winehouse and Frank Ocean. After leaving school at 16 to pursue music full-time, she built an audience through social media before releasing her debut single Need Me in 2024.

Her breakthrough came with Die On This Hill in late 2025. The song reached the UK Top 10 and charted internationally, establishing Spiro as a major emerging voice. Earlier releases including Maybe, Taxi Driver, Back To Blonde and You Stole The Show helped build momentum ahead of her debut EP, Sink Now, Swim Later, which arrived in February 2025.

By 2026, Spiro’s profile had expanded considerably. She earned a Brit Awards Critics’ Choice nomination, received two American Music Award nominations and was included in Forbes’ latest 30 Under 30 list. Her music has accumulated more than 1.2 billion global streams, while recent television appearances have introduced her to wider audiences.

Among the most notable performances was her rendition of Die On This Hill on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also performed Nature Boy as part of the BBC’s David Attenborough’s 100 Years On Planet Earth celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is scheduled to make her debut appearance on Austin City Limits later this year.

The Australian and New Zealand tour also reflects a growing trend among emerging global artists who are increasingly prioritising international markets early in their careers. While many new acts historically established themselves through multiple album cycles before undertaking headline tours in Australia, streaming platforms have accelerated audience development, allowing artists such as Spiro to cultivate substantial fanbases worldwide before releasing a debut album.

With Visitor about to arrive and an extensive world tour ahead, 2027 is shaping as another defining chapter for the young singer. The upcoming Australasian dates will provide an early indication of how effectively Spiro’s streaming success and critical acclaim translate to larger live audiences on the other side of the world.

DATES:

Saturday 16 January, Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Tuesday 19 January, Melbourne, Festival Hall

Friday 22 January, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Monday 25 January, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday 27 January, Auckland, Auckland Town Hall

Ticketing details: Frontier Touring member presale begins Wednesday 17 June at 10am local time. General public tickets go on sale Thursday 18 June at 10am local time.

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