Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce Australian Return With December Tour - Noise11 Music News

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats will return to Australia in December 2026, bringing their immersive blend of psychedelic rock and doom-laden intensity back to Australian stages for the first time since 2020. The UK outfit, led by Kevin Starrs, will play five shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with tickets on sale this month.

by Paul Cashmere

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats will return to Australia in December 2026, confirming a five-date national tour that will see the British cult heavy outfit revisit Australian stages for the first time in six years. The run marks the latest international chapter for the Cambridge-born band, whose reputation has steadily grown since their emergence from the UK underground in 2009.

The announcement confirms shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with the group set to deliver their signature mix of psychedelic rock, doom metal and dark, cinematic soundscapes. Known for tightly constructed, immersive live performances, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have developed a reputation as one of the most distinctive acts in modern heavy music.

For Australian audiences, the tour represents a rare opportunity to experience a band whose catalogue has evolved steadily across six studio albums and a live release. Their most recent studio album, Nell’ Ora Blu, arrived in 2024 and continued their exploration of vintage tones and unsettling atmospherics that draw heavily from late 1960s and early 1970s heavy rock influences.

At the centre of the project is Kevin Starrs, who formed Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats in Cambridge and remains the creative force behind the band. Over time, the project has evolved into a collaborative unit, but its identity remains anchored in Starrs’ vision of blending melodic psychedelia with heavier, more corrosive textures.

The band’s sound has long been defined by its duality. On one hand, there are layered vocal harmonies, warped pop sensibilities and retro-styled production techniques. On the other, there is a persistent weight built on distorted riffs and a sense of unease that runs through much of their catalogue. That contrast has helped position them in a niche that bridges doom metal, stoner rock and psychedelic experimentation.

Their breakthrough came with Blood Lust, an album that drew significant cult attention and helped establish their global following. Subsequent releases, including Mind Control, expanded their sonic palette while maintaining a conceptual edge, with Starrs once describing that record as a fictional narrative centred around a cult leader and psychological manipulation.

Live, the band has consistently been framed as a sensory experience rather than a straightforward rock performance. Their shows are often described as immersive, leaning into atmosphere as much as volume, with setlists that span their catalogue while emphasising mood and tension over spectacle.

The 2026 Australian tour arrives after a period of sustained international activity, including extensive touring across Europe and North America in support of Nell’ Ora Blu. The group also continues to appear on major festival lineups globally, reinforcing their standing as a consistent draw within the heavy music circuit.

While the band has not frequently toured Australia, previous visits have built a strong local following. Their last appearance in the country was in 2020, and anticipation has grown among fans of their genre-crossing approach to heavy music.

Industry observers have long noted the band’s appeal across overlapping audiences, including doom metal, garage rock and psychedelic revival communities. Their adherence to vintage recording aesthetics and analogue-inspired tones has also contributed to their distinctive positioning in a digitally dominated era.

The upcoming Australian shows are expected to draw heavily from across their catalogue, with fans likely to hear material spanning from early releases through to their most recent work. Given the band’s emphasis on mood and sequencing, setlists typically shift in emphasis from tour to tour.

The tour also reinforces Australia’s continued role as a key destination for international heavy and alternative acts, particularly those with strong cult followings. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats sit firmly within that space, where genre boundaries are fluid and live performance remains central to audience engagement.

Looking ahead, the band is also confirmed for European festival appearances in 2026, suggesting a continued cycle of touring rather than immediate studio output. However, Starrs and the group have historically maintained a relatively steady recording pace, leaving open the possibility of future releases following this run.

For now, the focus is firmly on the road. The December tour will give Australian audiences another chance to engage with a band whose identity has been built on atmosphere, distortion and a carefully controlled sense of unease.

UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Wednesday 2 December

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 3 December

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Friday 4 December

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 6 December

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 8 December

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

TICKETING DETAILS

Presale begins Wednesday 13 May at 9am local time.

General tickets on sale Friday 15 May at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines.

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