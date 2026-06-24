James Announce 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour Performing Laid In Full - Noise11 Music News

James will return to Australia and New Zealand in October 2026 for their first tour of the region in eight years, performing songs from their landmark album Laid alongside a career-spanning set of hits, fan favourites and deeper catalogue selections.

by Paul Cashmere

English alternative rock veterans James have confirmed their first Australian and New Zealand tour since 2018, bringing a show built around their influential 1993 album Laid to audiences across five cities in October 2026. The tour will also feature special guests Razorlight, marking the British indie band’s first Australian visit in more than 15 years.

The announcement arrives during a period of renewed momentum for James. More than four decades after forming in Manchester in 1982, the band continues to attract large audiences while adding new chapters to a catalogue that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Their most recent studio album, Yummy, became the group’s first studio release to reach No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart when it was released in 2024.

James return is significant because it brings one of Britain’s most enduring live acts back to the region after an extended absence. The tour also reflects a growing trend of heritage artists revisiting landmark albums in concert, giving audiences an opportunity to experience material that helped define a particular era while also placing it within the broader context of an artist’s career.

James have built their reputation on a combination of ambitious songwriting, improvisational instincts and the distinctive stage presence of frontman Tim Booth. The band emerged from Manchester’s fertile independent music scene in the 1980s and later became closely associated with the Madchester movement that also elevated acts such as Happy Mondays and The Stone Roses.

The centrepiece of the upcoming shows will be songs from Laid, the album produced by Brian Eno that became a breakthrough release for the band internationally. The record delivered one of James’ signature songs with the title track while also helping establish the group’s reputation in the United States. Australian audiences can also expect a broader selection of material drawn from across the band’s extensive catalogue, including classics such as “Sit Down” and “Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)”.

The tour announcement coincides with another major project for the band. A career-spanning documentary directed by Chris Atkins is scheduled for release in August. Atkins is known for films including Who Killed The KLF? and James Blunt: One Brit Wonder. The documentary is expected to chart the band’s evolution from Manchester club circuit regulars to one of Britain’s most successful alternative rock acts.

James’ history has been marked by periods of both success and uncertainty. After breaking through commercially with albums such as Gold Mother and Seven, the band achieved international recognition through Laid in 1993. Internal changes and the departure of Booth in 2001 led to a hiatus, but the group reunited in 2007 and has since released a succession of new albums while maintaining a strong reputation as a live act.

The current line-up remains anchored by long-serving members Tim Booth, Jim Glennie, David Baynton-Power, Saul Davies and Mark Hunter. Their commitment to touring has helped sustain the band’s profile across multiple generations of listeners. Recent tours in North America have featured performances centred on the Laid album, a format that has been enthusiastically received by audiences and critics.

Joining James on the Australian dates will be Razorlight, whose self-titled second album became one of the defining British guitar records of the mid-2000s. Released in 2006, the album achieved multi-platinum success and featured songs including “America”, “In The Morning” and “Before I Fall To Pieces”. The band’s return offers Australian audiences a rare opportunity to see two influential British acts from different generations sharing the same bill.

The October run will conclude with an Auckland performance where James will perform without Razorlight. Ticket pre-sales begin on 30 June, ahead of a general public on-sale on 2 July.

For James, the tour continues a period of activity that balances celebration of the band’s past with ongoing creative output. More than 40 years after first emerging from Manchester’s independent music scene, the group remains a rare example of a band capable of honouring its legacy while continuing to evolve.

James October 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates

Thursday 8 October, Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

Saturday 10 October, Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 11 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday 13 October, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 15 October, Auckland, Civic Theatre (James Only)

Ticketing Details:

Pre-sale: Tuesday 30 June at 9:00am local time

General Public On Sale: Thursday 2 July at 9:00am local time

Sign Up For Pre-sale: destroyalllines.com/tours/james

PayPal pre-sale commences 29 June at 9:00am local time and concludes 1 July at 9:00am local time, unless sold out earlier. A valid PayPal account is required for purchases.

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