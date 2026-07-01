Steve Hogarth Announces First Australian Solo Tour With H Natural - Noise11 Music News

Steve Hogarth, the long-serving frontman of Marillion, will perform in Australia for the first time this December, bringing his audience-led solo show H Natural to Sydney and Melbourne.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than four decades performing around the world, Steve Hogarth will make his long-awaited Australian debut this December with four intimate H Natural performances in Sydney and Melbourne. The English singer, who has fronted progressive rock veterans Marillion since 1989, will present a solo show unlike a conventional concert, with each performance shaped by audience interaction and featuring no predetermined set list.

For Australian progressive rock fans, the dates represent a rare opportunity to see one of the genre’s defining voices in a setting that differs significantly from Marillion’s expansive live productions. Despite Marillion’s dedicated following in Australia, the band has never toured the country.

“My desire to play in Australia has been constant for years but sadly, Marillion never found a way to come and break even, so I thought I’d better come on my own,” Hogarth said.

The H Natural format has become one of Hogarth’s most distinctive solo ventures since its introduction in 2006. Rather than presenting a fixed repertoire, he allows each evening to develop organically through audience requests, conversations and spontaneous musical choices.

“The show will go where the audience and I take it. We’ll just feel for it. For me, that’s pretty scary, but it’s always worth the nerves,” he said.

The performances typically feature stripped-back interpretations of Marillion songs, selections from Hogarth’s solo catalogue and music that has influenced him throughout his career. Previous H Natural performances have included material associated with artists as diverse as Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Rufus Wainwright, Kraftwerk, ABBA and Kate Bush, interwoven with stories drawn from Hogarth’s personal diaries and recollections from his years in music.

Born Ronald Stephen Hoggarth in Kendal, England, in 1956, Hogarth developed an early interest in music through artists such as The Beatles and The Kinks. Before joining Marillion, he was a member of The Europeans and later formed How We Live with guitarist Colin Woore. Following the commercial disappointment of How We Live’s album Dry Land, Hogarth considered leaving the music industry before eventually submitting a demo tape to Marillion after the departure of original singer Fish.

His first album with the band, Seasons End, was released in 1989 and marked the beginning of one of progressive rock’s most enduring partnerships. Since then, Hogarth has recorded fifteen studio albums with Marillion, including critically acclaimed releases such as Brave, Marbles and An Hour Before It’s Dark.

Beyond Marillion, he has maintained a diverse body of work through solo recordings and collaborations with musicians including Richard Barbieri, Trevor Horn, Julian Cope and The The. His solo releases include Ice Cream Genius, H Natural Selection and the collaborative albums Not The Weapon But The Hand and Waiting To Be Born with Barbieri.

Hogarth’s career has also mirrored significant changes within the music industry. Marillion became early pioneers of direct fan engagement and online crowdfunding, famously financing recordings through fan pre-orders years before such approaches became common practice. The band’s innovative relationship with its audience has often been cited as a model for artist independence in the digital era.

The Australian performances continue that emphasis on direct artist and audience connection. Limited VIP packages will also be available, including access to a pre-show soundcheck, a post-show meet and greet, a signed tour poster and commemorative merchandise.

For fans who have spent decades following Marillion’s music from afar, the H Natural tour offers something that has previously seemed unlikely. Rather than arriving with a full band and an arena production, Hogarth’s first Australian appearances will place the singer alone at the centre of the room, allowing stories, songs and audience participation to determine the course of each evening.

Dates:

Thursday 10 December, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Sunday 13 December, Sydney, Lazybones Lounge

Wednesday 16 December, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Thursday 17 December, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Presale: Wednesday 1 July, 9.30am AEST

General On Sale: Friday 3 July

Get tickets here

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