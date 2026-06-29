 Level 42 Announce First Ever Australian Tour For January 2027 - Noise11 Music News
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Level 42 supplied DAL

Level 42 Announce First Ever Australian Tour For January 2027

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2026

in Live,News

Level 42 will make their long-awaited Australian debut in January 2027, bringing their acclaimed World Machine album and a career-spanning set of hits to local audiences for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than four decades as one of Britain’s defining jazz-funk and pop acts, Level 42 have announced their first ever Australian tour. The January 2027 dates will see the band perform music from their landmark 1985 album World Machine alongside a setlist featuring many of their best-known songs, marking the group’s long overdue debut for Australian fans.

For Australian audiences, the tour represents the first opportunity to experience a band whose catalogue helped shape British pop and jazz-funk through the 1980s. Fronted by bassist and vocalist Mark King, Level 42 built an international following through a distinctive combination of sophisticated musicianship and accessible pop songwriting.

The decision to spotlight World Machine is significant. Released in 1985, the album marked a turning point in the band’s career, broadening its audience beyond the jazz-funk scene and establishing Level 42 as a global commercial force. The record delivered the hit singles “Something About You” and “Leaving Me Now” and laid the foundations for the even bigger international success of “Lessons In Love” a year later.

Formed on England’s Isle of Wight in 1979, Level 42 initially emerged from Britain’s flourishing jazz-funk movement. The original line-up of Mark King, Mike Lindup, Phil Gould and Boon Gould developed a sound that fused complex musicianship with funk rhythms and melodic pop hooks. King’s highly distinctive slap bass technique became one of the band’s defining characteristics and remains closely associated with the group’s identity.

Throughout the 1980s, Level 42 evolved from a respected musicians’ band into one of Britain’s most successful pop exports. Their commercial breakthrough arrived with World Machine and continued with 1987’s Running In The Family, which produced a string of international hits and cemented the group’s global profile.

The band’s achievements include sales exceeding 30 million albums worldwide and 18 UK Top 40 singles. “Lessons In Love” became their highest-charting UK single, reaching No. 3 and later climbing to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. “Something About You” performed even better in America, peaking at No. 7 and becoming their biggest US hit.

Despite personnel changes, a temporary disbandment in 1994 and subsequent reunion in 2001, Level 42 have remained an active touring force. The current line-up continues to be led by King and keyboard player and vocalist Mike Lindup, the two surviving members of the original quartet still performing with the group.

The Australian shows will draw heavily on the band’s best-known material, including “Lessons In Love”, “Something About You”, “Running In The Family”, “Hot Water” and “Love Games”. The performances are also expected to highlight the musicianship that has earned Level 42 a reputation as one of Britain’s most accomplished live acts.

For Australian concertgoers, the announcement closes a gap that has existed throughout the band’s entire career. Despite decades of international touring and sustained popularity across Europe and other markets, Level 42 have never previously toured Australia.

The January 2027 dates therefore represent both a first chapter and a retrospective celebration, offering local audiences the chance to hear songs that defined a period of British pop history from a band that has remained active for more than 45 years.

LEVEL 42 January 2027 Australian Tour Dates
Monday 18 January, Perth, Astor Theatre
Thursday 21 January, Adelaide, The Gov
Friday 22 January, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Sunday 24 January, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Wednesday 27 January, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets:
Pre-sale: Wednesday July 1 at 9.00am local time
General public on sale: Friday July 3 at 9.00am local time
Pre-sale registration: https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/level-42

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