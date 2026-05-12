 Public Image Ltd Tickets Now On Sale For Australian And New Zealand Tour - Noise11 Music News
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Public Image Ltd Tickets Now On Sale For Australian And New Zealand Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2026

in Live,News

Public Image Ltd have opened ticket sales for their January 2027 Australian and New Zealand tour, with John Lydon’s post-punk group preparing for their first local dates in more than a decade. Recent European setlists suggest fans can expect material spanning the band’s entire catalogue, from 1978’s First Issue through to later era releases including What The World Needs Now….

by Paul Cashmere

Public Image Ltd tickets are now on sale for the band’s January 2027 Australian and New Zealand tour, the first time John Lydon has brought PiL to the region since 2013 and the first New Zealand performances since 1989. The dates are part of the ongoing This Is Not… The Final PiL Tour, a title that continues the band’s long-running rejection of conventional career narratives and neat conclusions.

The upcoming run arrives with renewed interest in Public Image Ltd’s live show following a string of European performances that have leaned heavily into the breadth of the catalogue. A setlist performed in Belgium on 5 May 2026 indicates Australian audiences are likely to see a cross-section of PiL history, moving between the abrasive experimentalism of the late 1970s, the more melodic mid-1980s material and later era recordings from the group’s post-2009 revival.

The current line-up, John Lydon on vocals, Bruce Smith on drums, Lu Edmonds on guitar and Scott Firth on bass, has remained intact since the 2009 reformation. That stability has given the band a more disciplined live framework than the volatile early years, while still preserving the confrontational edge that defined PiL’s reputation during the original run from 1978 to 1992.

The Belgium performance opened with ‘Home’, the reflective centrepiece from 1986’s Album, before shifting between eras with tracks such as ‘Poptones’, ‘Death Disco’ and ‘Flowers Of Romance’. The inclusion of newer songs including ‘Know Now’, ‘Corporate’ and ‘Shoom’ from 2015’s What The World Needs Now… suggests the tour is not being positioned as a nostalgia exercise. Lydon has consistently framed Public Image Ltd as an active recording and touring entity rather than a heritage act revisiting former glories.

The setlist also points to a strong emphasis on the band’s foundational recordings. ‘Public Image’, ‘Annalisa’, ‘Attack’ and ‘Chant’ all date back to the period surrounding First Issue and Metal Box, albums that reshaped post-punk by integrating dub-informed basslines, tape manipulation and unconventional song structures. Metal Box in particular remains one of the defining albums of the genre and its influence continues to stretch across alternative rock, industrial music and electronic experimentation.

At the same time, the set demonstrates how PiL’s later commercial period remains central to the live identity of the band. ‘This Is Not A Love Song’ and ‘Rise’ became crossover successes during the mid-1980s without fully abandoning the abrasive undercurrent that separated PiL from mainstream rock contemporaries. ‘Open Up’, Lydon’s 1993 collaboration with Leftfield, also remains a live staple and reflects the long-standing connection between Public Image Ltd and electronic music culture.

The unpredictability of PiL performances has always been part of the mythology surrounding the band. Early American tours during 1980 became infamous for confrontational staging and hostile audience exchanges. While the present incarnation is musically tighter and more structured, the setlist choices still reflect the band’s refusal to settle into a fixed retrospective format. Songs are often rearranged in performance, with extended instrumental passages giving Edmonds and Firth space to push material beyond the studio versions.

Based on the Belgium performance, Australian and New Zealand audiences can expect a set balancing accessibility with experimentation. The sequencing of recognisable tracks such as ‘Rise’ and ‘This Is Not A Love Song’ alongside more abrasive works including ‘Flowers Of Romance’ and ‘Chant’ indicates PiL are still intent on challenging audiences rather than simply replaying familiar hits.

The title This Is Not… The Final PiL Tour also appears intentionally ambiguous. There has been no indication from the band that the current run represents a farewell. Instead, it continues the long-standing PiL tradition of undermining expectation and resisting categorisation. For Lydon, Public Image Ltd has consistently operated as a vehicle for reinvention rather than closure.

Recent Public Image Ltd Setlist, Belgium, 5 May 2026

Home, from Album, 1986
Know Now, from What The World Needs Now…, 2015
World Destruction, Time Zone single featuring John Lydon, 1985
This Is Not A Love Song, from This Is What You Want… This Is What You Get, 1984
Poptones, from Metal Box, 1979
Death Disco, from Metal Box, 1979
Corporate, from What The World Needs Now…, 2015
Flowers Of Romance, from The Flowers Of Romance, 1981
Warrior, from 9, 1989
Shoom, from What The World Needs Now…, 2015
Open Up, Leftfield single with John Lydon, 1993
Public Image, from First Issue, 1978
Rise, from Album, 1986

Encore:
Annalisa, from First Issue, 1978
Attack, from First Issue, 1978
Chant, from Metal Box, 1979

Public Image Ltd January 2027 Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates
Wednesday 20 January, Auckland, Powerstation
Friday 22 January, Brisbane, The Tivoli
Saturday 23 January, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Sunday 24 January, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
Tuesday 26 January, Adelaide, The Gov
Thursday 28 January, Perth, Astor Theatre

Tickets are on sale now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day
X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Scene Queen Tracksuit
Scene Queen Unleashes Brutal New Single ‘Tracksuit’

Scene Queen has released ‘Tracksuit', a new standalone single that pushes the American artist's hyper-feminine metal hybrid further into aggressive territory while continuing her commentary on relationships, gender politics and alternative culture.

5 hours ago
Tigers Jaw by Nicole Busch
Tigers Jaw Debut Sweeping New Single Breezer Ahead Of Lost On You Album

American indie rock band Tigers Jaw preview their upcoming album Lost On You with the cinematic new single Breezer, spotlighting vocalist Brianna Collins in a visually striking short film.

March 5, 2026
Fun Lovin Criminals supplied
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Return To Australia With New Album A Matter Of Time

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are set to return Down Under in March 2026, just on two years after the February 2024 tour. This time they come armed with their seventh studio album and first album in 15 years, A Matter Of Time.

January 15, 2026
Kim Gordon Facebook image
Kim Gordon Announces New Album Play Me And Shares Not Today

Kim Gordon has confirmed the release of her third solo album Play Me, due out on March 13 via Matador Records, continuing a late career creative surge that has positioned her as one of the most vital voices in contemporary alternative music. The album follows 2024's The Collective, a release that earned Gordon her first Grammy nominations and reaffirmed her ability to evolve without diluting the artistic principles that have defined her work since the early 1980s.

January 15, 2026
Elliot and Vincent by Elijah Broughton
Ethel Cain Confirms Elliot & Vincent As Special Guests For The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour

Ethel Cain has confirmed New Zealand duo Elliot & Vincent as special guests for her upcoming The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, set to run across Australia and New Zealand in February 2026. The announcement comes as demand for the eleven-date run continues to surge, with multiple shows already sold out ahead of the tour's arrival in the region.

January 13, 2026
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Cancels More Shows As 2026 Tour Turbulence Continues

Just days into 2026, Morrissey has once again found himself in familiar territory, postponing live performances as his long, uneven relationship with touring continues. The former Smiths frontman has delayed two Californian shows, including a Rancho Mirage date that had already been rescheduled once, citing an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

January 4, 2026
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Signs With Sire Records, Ending Years of Label Limbo

Morrissey has signed a new recording contract with Sire Records, closing a long and unsettled chapter in which completed albums repeatedly failed to reach the public. The deal places the former Smiths frontman back on a label with deep roots in alternative music and signals renewed institutional support after years of stalled releases.

December 22, 2025