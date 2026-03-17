Soilent Green Announce Australian Tour - Noise11.com

New Orleans veterans Soilent Green bring their pioneering Grindcore and Sludge fusion to Australia for three shows this September

by Paul Cashmere

For more than three decades, Soilent Green have occupied a singular space in heavy music, blending the extremity of Grindcore with the slow-burn weight of Sludge and the grit of Southern Rock. Now, the New Orleans outfit will return to Australia for a run of headline shows that promise to deliver the raw, abrasive intensity that has defined their legacy.

Formed in 1988 in the suburbs of New Orleans, Soilent Green emerged from the same fertile Louisiana underground that produced bands like Eyehategod and Crowbar. From the outset, the group resisted easy categorisation. Their music fused blistering speed with suffocating heaviness, drawing equally from Grindcore, Sludge and the blues-inflected traditions of the American South.

The band’s early years were marked by instability, with multiple lineup changes slowing their progress. That began to shift in the early 1990s when bassist Scott Williams joined, followed by vocalist Ben Falgoust in 1993. This core lineup would go on to record their debut album, Pussysoul, released in 1995, a record that laid the groundwork for their evolving sound.

It was through the late 1990s and early 2000s that Soilent Green cemented their reputation as innovators. Albums such as Sewn Mouth Secrets and A Deleted Symphony for the Beaten Down pushed the boundaries of Grindcore, introducing complex arrangements and a Southern heaviness that set them apart from their peers. These records are now widely regarded as influential within the genre, helping to redefine what extreme music could encompass.

Their sound continued to evolve across subsequent releases, incorporating elements of technical Death Metal while retaining their Sludge roots. By the time of 2008’s Inevitable Collapse in the Presence of Conviction, critics had coined the term “sludgegrind” to describe the band’s unique hybrid. It was a label that captured the duality at the heart of Soilent Green’s music, relentless speed colliding with dense, oppressive groove.

Despite their musical achievements, the band’s history has been marked by tragedy. In 2004, bassist Scott Williams died in a murder-suicide that reverberated through the heavy music community. The following year, former vocalist Glenn Rambo lost his life during Hurricane Katrina, a catastrophe that also deeply impacted the band’s hometown of New Orleans. Through these losses, Soilent Green endured, continuing to perform and record while carrying the weight of their history.

Today, the lineup features long-standing members Tommy Buckley on drums, guitarist Brian Patton and vocalist Ben Falgoust, alongside bassist Scott Crochet. Together, they represent both continuity and resilience, maintaining the band’s identity while pushing forward.

Soilent Green’s influence extends beyond their discography. Their inclusion in discussions of the most important heavy bands of the late 1990s underscores their role in shaping extreme music’s trajectory. They also reached a broader audience with an appearance on the Adult Swim series Squidbillies, performing the show’s theme in their distinctive style.

Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 3rd September, Brisbane, The Back Room

Friday 4th September, Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 5th September, Melbourne, Croxton

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