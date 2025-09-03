Vance Joy Returns With New Single ‘Divine Feelings’ And Cinematic Outback Video - Noise11.com

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has unveiled his brand-new single ‘Divine Feelings’, the first half from his upcoming double A-side release Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark, with the other side due in October. The release marks Joy’s first major solo output since his 2022 album In Our Own Sweet Time and follows collaborations with Noah Cyrus (‘Everybody Needs Somebody’, 2023) and Melbourne electronic act Shouse (‘Wherever You Are’, 2025).

‘Divine Feelings’ is described as an ode to the headrush of meeting someone life-changing. The song arrives with a cinematic video directed by W.A.M. Bleakley, shot in Mount Isa and Cloncurry in regional Queensland. The Bonnie and Clyde-inspired clip stars Erana James (The Wilds) and Tom Wilson (Heartbreak High), portraying lovers on the run through Australia’s outback.

Bleakley says, “We shot the videos in Mount Isa and Cloncurry – not only do they have a desert/Americana vibe, they also offered us consistent weather with a summer feel. The locals embraced us, and working with Erana and Tom made it easy. They nailed the performances.”

The release carries personal weight for Vance Joy. A chance meeting in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter in 2019 changed the trajectory of his life when he met the woman who would become his wife and the mother of his first child. Divine Feelings and its companion track Fascination in the Dark channel that moment of profound connection, written with longtime collaborator Dave Bassett in Barcelona.

Currently on his North American tour, Vance Joy has been previewing Divine Feelings to live audiences ahead of its official release. He will return to Australia to play Harvest Rock Festival in Adelaide on 25 October.

Born James Gabriel Keogh in Melbourne in 1987, Vance Joy first rose to prominence in 2013 with his breakthrough single ‘Riptide’. The track became one of the most streamed Australian songs of all time, earning multi-platinum status worldwide and topping Triple J’s Hottest 100. His debut album Dream Your Life Away (2014) produced further hits including ‘Mess Is Mine’ and ‘Georgia’.

Joy followed with his sophomore album Nation of Two (2018), which debuted at number one in Australia and Canada and reached the US Top 10. The record cemented his reputation as one of Australia’s most successful modern singer-songwriters. His third album In Our Own Sweet Time arrived in 2022, recorded during the pandemic and reflecting themes of distance, love, and connection.

Across his career, Vance Joy has amassed over 10 billion streams, sold out headline tours across five continents, and supported global icons such as Taylor Swift on her 1989 World Tour. His intimate yet anthemic songwriting continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Vance Joy – Upcoming Australian Date

Saturday 25 October – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide SA

