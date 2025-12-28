Vinnie Vincent Doubles Down On $225 Single - Noise11.com

Vinnie Vincent, the former Kiss guitarist famed for his “Ankh Warrior” persona, has reignited discussion among fans by announcing a limited-edition CD single priced at $225. Titled Ride The Serpent, the track is the lead release from Vincent’s upcoming album, Judgement Day: Guitarmageddon Part 1, and will be issued in a strictly limited run of 1,000 CDs globally if he meets his quota. Each copy is individually numbered and personally signed by Vincent, who insists the pricing reflects both the collectible nature of the release and the realities of the modern music industry.

Vincent, who played with Kiss from 1982 to 1984 during the band’s transition out of their iconic makeup, described the single as “intensely desired” and “worth every penny.” The nearly eight-minute song features Vincent on guitars and bass, Robert Fleischman on vocals, and Keary Jordan on drums. The guitarist emphasised the challenges posed by bootlegging and piracy, framing the high price as a protective measure against premature distribution of his work.

The announcement has divided fans, with some questioning the cost in today’s economic climate. On social media, supporters expressed concern about accessibility, noting that $225 for a single CD may exclude many devoted listeners. Vincent responded firmly, comparing his music to fine art or caviar, noting, “Not everyone can afford it. That simple. Artists can and will set their own standards and rules for the purchase price of their art.” He dismissed critics who demanded “fair market pricing” of $18.99, framing such expectations as relics of a bygone era.

Vincent painted a stark picture of the current music landscape, likening it to a “Mad Max wasteland” where independent artists face exploitation and piracy. He argued that high prices are essential for survival, stating that the modern artist is “reduced to beg and pander for likes and subscribes from self-entitled brats who want their work for free or next to nothing.” His comments underscored a broader critique of the industry, where artists’ work is often undervalued and labels exercise significant control over revenue streams.

Born Vincent John Cusano in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1952, Vincent began playing guitar at a young age and built a career as a session musician before joining Kiss. He replaced Ace Frehley in 1982, contributing significantly to Creatures Of The Night and co-writing eight of ten tracks on Lick It Up. Despite his creative output, Vincent’s refusal to sign an employment contract with Kiss led to a strained relationship with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and he left the band after the North American leg of the Lick It Up tour.

Following his departure, Vincent founded Vinnie Vincent Invasion, releasing two albums in the mid-1980s with modest commercial success. He later issued the 1996 EP Euphoria, drawing from studio sessions spanning the late 1980s and early 1990s. Over the years, Vincent largely retreated from public life, occasionally reappearing for conventions, interviews, and one-off performances, including appearances alongside former Kiss bandmates Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick.

Ride The Serpent is part of Vincent’s Vinnie Vincent Invasion Master Series, which will incrementally release one song per limited-edition CD. The release will proceed only if all 1,000 pre-orders are secured, with refunds issued through PayPal if the threshold is not met by February 28, 2026. Vincent has expressed pride in having control over his master tapes, calling the upcoming album the “crowning moment” of his career, with new tracks described as “phenomenal” and “an endless high of pure fire running through your veins.”

This latest release continues Vincent’s tradition of tightly controlled, collectible editions, reinforcing his reputation as a fiercely independent artist. Fans eager to own a piece of rock history will need to act quickly if they hope to secure one of the rare CDs.

Ride The Serpent CDs are available for pre-order now via Vinnie Vincent’s official website. U.S. buyers face a retail price of $225 plus $25 shipping, while international buyers pay $225 plus $100 shipping. Each CD is signed and individually numbered by Vincent, with the full collection limited to 500 copies in the U.S. and 500 internationally.

