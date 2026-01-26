Violet Grohl Signs With Republic Records And Releases New Music - Noise11.com

The Los Angeles based songwriter formally launches her recording career with a major label deal and three tracks that underline an emerging artistic identity.

by Paul Cashmere

Violet Grohl has taken a decisive step into her own musical future, signing with Republic Records through her imprint Auroura Records and releasing a trio of songs that establish her voice beyond lineage and expectation. The 19 year old Los Angeles musician has confirmed her arrival with the wide release of “Thum” and “Applefish”, alongside the newly unveiled “What’s Heaven Without You”, a tribute to the late filmmaker David Lynch.

The deal with Republic Records formalises momentum that has been building quietly over the past few years. Grohl has been visible to audiences through live appearances with Foo Fighters, including high profile moments at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts and on stage performances of “Show Me How” from the 2023 Foo Fighters album But Here We Are. Those appearances hinted at confidence and presence, but the current releases place Grohl firmly at the centre of her own creative narrative.

Republic Records executives have positioned the signing as a long term investment in an artist with both historical awareness and forward looking intent. The partnership is being developed through Auroura Records, allowing Grohl to retain a strong degree of creative authorship as her catalogue expands. For a major label, the structure reflects a broader industry shift toward artist led imprints and bespoke development rather than traditional debut cycles.

“Thum” and “Applefish” were previously available via Bandcamp and have now been rolled out globally across streaming platforms. Together, the tracks present contrasting but complementary aspects of Grohl’s songwriting. “Thum” is concise and confrontational, driven by raw energy and emotional urgency. “Applefish” softens the palette, leaning into playful textures and a dreamlike tone that suggests curiosity and experimentation rather than polish. The pairing works as an introduction rather than a declaration, signalling range without overstatement.

The third release, “What’s Heaven Without You”, carries deeper emotional weight. Written with Justin Raisen and Persia Numan, the song was created in memory of David Lynch and released to mark what would have been his 80th birthday. The timing and context of the writing are inseparable from the piece. Coming together shortly after the chaos and devastation of the Los Angeles fires, Grohl and her collaborators channelled shared grief into a reflective and atmospheric work that acknowledges Lynch’s enduring impact on art, cinema and music culture.

Lynch’s influence has long extended beyond film into sound design, mood and abstraction, elements that resonate strongly in “What’s Heaven Without You”. Grohl’s vocal performance drifts through the track with restraint, allowing space and texture to do much of the storytelling. It is a composition rooted in feeling rather than narrative, aligning with Lynch’s own approach to emotional logic and intuition.

Grohl’s collaborators also point to a broader creative ecosystem forming around her work.

Justin Raisen’s production history bridges alternative rock and experimental pop, while Persia Numan brings her own generational perspective, linking contemporary songwriting to the legacy of electronic and new wave innovation associated with her father Gary Numan. These connections are not presented as novelty, but as part of a shared musical language shaped by curiosity and respect for craft.

While Violet Grohl’s surname inevitably invites attention, her path to this moment has been gradual and deliberate. In addition to guest appearances and benefit performances, she has participated in projects such as the Hannukah Sessions and various live events that prioritised musicianship over profile. The Republic Records signing marks a transition from developmental visibility to formal career launch, with a full length album expected later in 2026.

At this stage, Grohl’s story is less about arrival than intention. The early releases suggest an artist comfortable with vulnerability, unafraid of contrast and committed to learning through collaboration. In an era where debut artists are often expected to arrive fully formed, Violet Grohl’s emergence feels measured and purposeful, grounded in songwriting rather than spectacle.

No tour dates or album tracklisting have been announced at this time.

