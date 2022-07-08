Vov Dylan and Clemens Leske To Premiere New Classical Works At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com

Entirely new works by Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin will be performed for the first time live by Vov Dylan and Clemens Leske at the Sydney Opera House on 13 July 2022.

During the Covid lockdown Elena composed ‘Kismet – Vignettes for Violin and Piano’ and recorded the works with Vov and Clemens and special guests.

The Sydney Opera House world premiere will feature Vov and Clemons with Elena hosting the event.

Elena Kats-Chernin composed music featured at the opening ceremonies of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and 2003 Rugby World Cup. ABC Classics released a 10CD boxset for her music in 2017.

‘Kismet for Two Violins and Piano’ is now streaming on all platforms.

