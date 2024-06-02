There Are More and Final Cold Chisel Dates - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel have a final three dates added to ‘The Big Five-O’ tour and I’m assured this is it.

Add an extra Perth plus brand new Mornington and Sydney venues.

Mornington will be Red Hot Summer with an all day line-up of The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews.

Sydney has a new one added for QUDOS Arena with The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews.

Sunday, 20 October – 2nd show at Sandalford Wines, Perth (on pre-sale now, GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)

Sunday, 10 November – Mornington Racecourse, Victoria (GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)

Saturday, 16 November – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park (GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)

Here is how it looks now:

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024 and Saturday 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024 and Sunday 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024 and Saturday 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024 and Sunday 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Arena, Sydney

Special guest: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

