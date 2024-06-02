 There Are More and Final Cold Chisel Dates - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

There Are More and Final Cold Chisel Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel have a final three dates added to ‘The Big Five-O’ tour and I’m assured this is it.

Add an extra Perth plus brand new Mornington and Sydney venues.

Mornington will be Red Hot Summer with an all day line-up of The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews.

Sydney has a new one added for QUDOS Arena with The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews.

Sunday, 20 October – 2nd show at Sandalford Wines, Perth (on pre-sale now, GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)
Sunday, 10 November – Mornington Racecourse, Victoria (GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)
Saturday, 16 November – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park (GP on sale 4 June at 12pm local)

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Here is how it looks now:

Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024 and Saturday 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024 and Sunday 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024 and Saturday 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024 and Sunday 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Arena, Sydney
Special guest: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Noise11.com

