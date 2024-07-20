Watch the Jimi Hendrix ‘Electric Lady Studios’ Movie Trailer - Noise11.com

The trailer for ‘Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision’ has premiered for us all to see.

Electric Lady Studios was the hybrid Studio/Nightclub built by Hendrix on 8th Street New York customised to put him in the mood for recording.

It also put many others in the mood. Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Tony Bennett, Foreigner, Stevie Wonder and Gwen Stefani are just some of the major names who used the studio.

“The construction of Electric Lady [Studios] was a nightmare,” recalls award-winning producer/engineer and longtime Jimi Hendrix collaborator Eddie Kramer in the trailer. “We were always running out of money. Poor Jimi had to go back out on the road, make some money, come back, then we could pay the crew . . . Late in ’69 we just hit a wall financially and the place just shut down. He borrows against the future royalties and we’re off to the races . . . [Jimi] would say to me, ‘Hey man, I want some of that purple on the wall, and green over there!’ We would start laughing about it. It was fun. We could make an atmosphere that he felt comfortable in and that he was able to direct and say, ‘This is what I want.’”

Screenings of Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision

(Check local listings for additional dates)

August 9 New York, NY Quad Cinema

August 13 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 15 Arlington, MA Regent Theatre

August 15 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 19 North Hollywood, CA Laemmle NoHo 7

August 19 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

August 20 Santa Monica, CA Laemmlie Monica Film Center

August 20 Natick, MA Center for the Arts in Natick

August 21 Santa Clarita, CA Laemmle New Hall

August 23 Sedona, AZ Mary D. Fisher Theater

August 25 Avonca Beach, AUS Avonca Beach Theatre

August 26 Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater

August 28 Avonca Beach, AUS Avonca Beach Theatre

August 29 Beverly, MA The Cabot

August 30 Columbus, OH Gateway Film Center

September 2 Columbus, OH Gateway Film Center

September 8 Jersey City, NJ WFMU

September 9 Ashville, NC Grail Moviehouse

September 13 Boise, ID The Flicks

September 16 Seattle, WA The Grand Illusion Cinema

September 17 Portland, OR The Hollywood Theatre

September 18 Addlestone, UK The Light Addlestone

September 18 Bolton, UK The Light Bolton

September 18 Bradford, UK The Light Bradford

September 18 Cambridge, UK The Light Cambridge

September 18 New Birghton, UK The Light New Brighton

September 18 Oxfordshire, UK The Light Banbury

September 18 Redhill, UK The Light Redhill

September 18 Sheffield, UK The Light Sheffield

September 18 Sittingbourne, UK The Light Sittingbourne

September 18 Stockport, UK The Light Stockport

September 18 Thetford, UK The Light Thetford

September 18 Walsall, UK The Light Walsall

September 18 Wisbech, UK The Light Wisbech

October 7 Cottonwood, AZ Old Town Center for the Arts

Evan Saxon, Abramorama’s President and Head of International Distribution states, “Electric Lady Studios has been the studio of choice and home for some of the biggest records ever produced from artists ranging from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder to current stars including Bon Iver, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Abramorama is honored to once again collaborate with Experience Hendrix L.L.C, and bring this story to fans around the world.” Directed by John McDermott and produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film features exclusive interviews with Steve Winwood (who joined Hendrix on the first night of recording at the new studio), Experience bassist Billy Cox and original Electric Lady staff members who helped Hendrix realize his dream. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage and photos as well as track breakdowns of Hendrix classics such as “Freedom,” “Angel” and “Dolly Dagger” by Eddie Kramer. The documentary explains in depth that while Jimi Hendrix’s death robbed the public of so much potential music, the continued success of his recording studio provides a lasting legacy beyond his own music. John Lennon, The Clash, AC/DC, Chic, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and hundreds more made records at Electric Lady Studios, which speaks to one of Jimi’s lasting achievements in an industry that has radically changed over the course of the last half century.

