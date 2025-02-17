Watch The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Red Carpet - Noise11.com

Prior to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, Amelia Dimoldenberg hosted the Red Carpet Event.
Before the show even got underway, the Red Carpet had an all-star cast including Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Amy Poehler. Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph and Jon Lovitz.
Watch the event here:
