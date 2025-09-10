Wolf Alice Celebrate Female Friendship With New Song Just Two Girls - Noise11.com

Wolf Alice’s new single Just Two Girls is a celebration of female friendship, framed as an ode to the people who lift you up, make sense of the world, and know you sometimes better than you know yourself. It’s a warm, glowing tribute to the conversations and connections that validate, reassure, and spark laughter when life feels overwhelming.

Vocalist Ellie Rowsell said the inspiration came from a series of simple dinners with friends. She noticed how often she found herself exclaiming “Oh my god, yeah you’re so right!” and how affirming those chats became. For Rowsell, those moments of sharing insecurities about getting older or concerns about appearance quickly turned into moments of reassurance. “I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that,” she explained.

At its core, Just Two Girls is exactly that: a love letter. It’s a song for the soul mates you meet along the way—the ones who are always there to listen, laugh, and remind you who you are. Wolf Alice channel that intimacy into a track full of warmth and light, balancing buoyant instrumentation with heartfelt lyrics. The song has a breezy, playful energy that mirrors the real-life experience of sharing stories and laughter with your closest friends.

The video for Just Two Girls was directed by Colin Solal Cardo and choreographed by Ryan Heffington. Actor Lucy Boynton stars alongside the band, bringing to life the spontaneous mischief of two friends on a night out. It begins with a quiet catch-up over drinks before spiralling into a gentle chaos that spills across the restaurant—dancing, laughter, and the joy of friendship that refuses to sit still. The clip captures the spirit of letting go, being fully yourself, and carrying others along for the ride.

The single comes from Wolf Alice’s fourth album The Clearing, released earlier this year. The record marked a new chapter for the band—more expansive, more confident, and often more playful. Where previous records often carried darker undertones, The Clearing sees the group leaning into brighter melodies without losing their edge.

The album debuted at number one in the UK, underlining Wolf Alice’s status as one of the most enduring alternative acts of their generation. With The Clearing, the band took their signature blend of grunge, shoegaze, and pop sensibility and pushed it into widescreen territory. Just Two Girls slots neatly into the centre of that vision: intimate in subject, yet delivered with a pop-rock brightness that invites everyone in.

Tracklist – The Clearing

Thorns

Bloom Baby Bloom

Just Two Girls

Leaning Against The Wall

Passenger Seat

Play It Out

Bread Butter Tea Sugar

Safe in the World

Midnight Song

White Horses

The Sofa

