Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Drops Third Single “I Really Wanna” Ahead of New Album The End - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen is turning heads again. The GRAMMY®-nominated musician, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has unveiled the third single from his upcoming studio album, The End. Titled “I Really Wanna,” the track follows Mammoth’s Active Rock #1 hit “The End” and the recently released single “The Spell,” further cementing Wolfgang’s reputation as one of hard rock’s most dynamic solo artists.

“I Really Wanna” is a funky, groove-driven rocker that puts Wolfgang’s signature touch on full display. Performing every instrument and vocal himself, he delivers a performance that’s both technically impressive and irresistibly catchy. The accompanying music video captures Wolfgang at the legendary 5150 studio, a location synonymous with Van Halen history, as he lays down the track under the watchful eye of longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who produced the song.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the video is streaming online, offering fans a glimpse into the creative process behind Mammoth’s latest material.

Scheduled for release on October 24 via BMG, The End marks Mammoth’s third full-length album and continues Wolfgang’s mission of pushing his songwriting and musicianship into new territory. Clocking in at 39 minutes over 10 tracks, the album finds him refining the approach that’s made his solo career so remarkable: writing every song, performing all instrumentation, and handling vocals entirely himself.

From the hypnotic opener “One Of A Kind” to the infectious closer “All In Good Time,” Wolfgang explores a range of moods and sonic textures. Tracks such as “Same Old Song,” “Happy,” and “Selfish” demonstrate his knack for balancing melodic hooks with hard-hitting riffs, making the album feel like a natural evolution from the sounds of Mammoth’s previous releases. Fans will find familiar energy alongside fresh experimentation, with Wolfgang continually challenging himself to go beyond what he achieved on Mammoth II.

Mammoth first captured global attention in 2021 with the self-titled debut, Mammoth WVH. The album debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 and topped multiple Billboard charts, including Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. The single “Distance” soared to #1 on rock radio and earned Wolfgang a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song—a remarkable feat for a debut.

Two years later, Mammoth II confirmed Wolfgang as a force to be reckoned with. Debuting in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and returning to #1 on Top Hard Rock Albums, the follow-up showcased his growth as both a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The album received acclaim from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, GRAMMY.com, Classic Rock, American Songwriter, and KERRANG!, and saw Mammoth touring worldwide, sharing stages with Metallica, Pantera, and Foo Fighters, as well as headlining sold-out shows under their own banner.

Wolfgang also appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, performed at the MusiCares 2024 gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi, and took part in Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® induction.

The lead single from the debut album came with a cinematic music video, a remake of the cult classic From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video, featuring cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Wolfgang’s mother Valerie Bertinelli, has been viewed over five million times, setting the tone for the theatricality and scope Mammoth brings to its music.

With The End, Wolfgang Van Halen continues to define what it means to be a one-person rock powerhouse in the 2020s. By taking full control of his music—from composition to performance to production—he has crafted a signature sound that is both instantly recognisable and consistently innovative. Tracks like “The Spell” and now “I Really Wanna” highlight his ability to fuse rock’s raw energy with melodic sophistication, a combination that has propelled him to more than 100 million streams and growing international acclaim in just five years.

The full tracklist for The End is:

One Of A Kind

The End

Same Old Song

The Spell

I Really Wanna

Happy

Better Off

Something New

Selfish

All In Good Time

