Yasiin Bey Announces The Ecstatic Reissue Through New Rhymesayers Partnership - Noise11 Music News

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, has signed a new partnership with Rhymesayers Entertainment, beginning with the first reissue of his acclaimed 2009 album The Ecstatic in more than 15 years.

by Paul Cashmere

Yasiin Bey has unveiled a new partnership with Rhymesayers Entertainment, with the long-awaited return of his landmark 2009 album The Ecstatic set for release on August 14. The announcement marks the first official reissue of the album since its original release and restores one of the most celebrated records of Bey’s career to circulation after years of limited availability.

The reissue comes when classic hip-hop albums are increasingly being revisited through deluxe vinyl editions and archival releases. For Bey, the project reconnects audiences with an album widely regarded as a creative high point in his catalogue and one that helped redefine his artistic direction following a decade of recording and acting success.

Originally released through Downtown Records in June 2009, The Ecstatic emerged ten years after Bey’s influential solo debut Black On Both Sides. At the time, the album was praised for its adventurous production, international musical influences and expansive lyrical themes. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and a separate nomination for the track “Casa Bey”.

The new edition reunites listeners with an album built from a diverse network of collaborators. Production came from an eclectic group including Madlib, J Dilla, Oh No, Preservation, Mr. Flash, Chad Hugo of The Neptunes and Georgia Anne Muldrow. The record also featured guest appearances from fellow hip-hop luminaries Slick Rick and Talib Kweli.

Rhymesayers’ reissue highlights the album’s rich sonic palette, which blended jazz, soul, reggae, Afrobeat and Middle Eastern influences into a distinctive hip-hop framework. Songs such as “Supermagic”, “Auditorium”, “Life In Marvelous Times” and “Casa Bey” helped establish the record as one of the most ambitious rap releases of its era.

A limited vinyl edition has been announced as part of the release campaign. The exclusive pressing features red and black marble vinyl, an individually numbered obi strip and will be limited to 500 copies worldwide.

When The Ecstatic first appeared in 2009 it represented a significant moment in Bey’s artistic evolution. Following the commercial success of Black On Both Sides in 1999 and subsequent albums The New Danger and True Magic, Bey was increasingly balancing a parallel career in film and television. His acting credits included roles in The Italian Job, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 16 Blocks and later the television drama Dexter.

Yet despite his growing profile on screen, The Ecstatic reaffirmed his standing as one of hip-hop’s most inventive lyricists. The album’s themes explored politics, spirituality, identity and social conditions through a global lens. Critics frequently described it as a return to form and one of the strongest works of his recording career.

Born Dante Smith in Brooklyn, New York, Bey emerged in the 1990s as one half of the influential duo Black Star alongside Talib Kweli. Their 1998 album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star became a foundational release for conscious hip-hop and established Bey as a distinctive voice within the genre.

His solo breakthrough arrived with Black On Both Sides, an album that remains a touchstone for socially engaged rap music. Across the following decades Bey continued to challenge expectations through music, acting and cultural commentary, often moving between artistic disciplines while maintaining a reputation for independence and experimentation.

The reissue also arrives amid renewed activity from Bey. In recent years he has continued to release music selectively, including Black Star’s 2022 album No Fear Of Time. He has also expanded his direct relationship with audiences through his Substack platform, yasiin bey presents: The Local Time Is Always Now, which combines new music, commentary and livestreamed performances from around the world.

While the music industry has evolved dramatically since The Ecstatic first appeared, the album’s reputation has only grown. For many listeners it remains one of the defining hip-hop releases of the late 2000s, notable for its refusal to follow prevailing commercial trends and its embrace of a broader global musical vocabulary.

With Rhymesayers now overseeing its return to market, The Ecstatic is set to find a new audience while giving longtime fans an opportunity to revisit a record that continues to occupy a significant place in contemporary hip-hop history.

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