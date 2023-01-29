 Yes Sell Music Catalogue - Noise11.com
Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Yes Sell Music Catalogue

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

Yes have agreed a deal with Warner Music Group (WMG) over the rights to their Atlantic Records albums, a total of 29 LPs including their first 12 studio efforts – from their self-titled debut to ‘1987’s ‘Big Generator’- and various live recordings and complications.

The band said in a statement: “The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music.”

WMG are equally delighted by their new acquisition.

Their president of global catalogue, Kevin Gore, said in his own statement: “My introduction to Yes came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I’ve been a fan ever since and we’re absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever.”

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

It follows WMG’s similar deals with Madonna, the estate of David Bowie, and 300 Entertainment, which is home to the likes of Yung Thug and Megan Thee Stallion.

Yes have undergone numerous line-up changes since they were formed in 1968 by singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire – who died in 2015 – guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford, with 19 musicians being regarded as full-time members over the years.

Since May 2022, the band has consisted of guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, and bassist Billy Sherwood, and touring drummer Jay Schellen.

Various offshoots have also toured, with Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman the most famous, having been on the road over the last decade. However, after a 50th anniversary celebration in 2018, they haven’t worked together again.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams
Lisa Loring, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Dies At Age 64

Lisa Loring, the actress who as a child played Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family, has died at the age of 64 following a stroke.

1 hour ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

3 days ago
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doors Cash Up In Publishing Sale

The Doors have sold an exhaustive slate of branding and publishing rights in a "monumental" deal.

5 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

6 days ago
Aretha box set Aretha Franklin
Dumb Media Falls For Aretha Franklin Parody Story Hook Line And Sinker

How dumb are major media outlets who published a parody site post about an Aretha Franklin song as fact today. I’m looking at you Jonesy and Amanda on WSFM.

6 days ago
Top Topham
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the first guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died just two weeks after his successor Jeff Beck. He was 75.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

January 20, 2023