Yngwie Malmsteen Announces Hell Or High Water Album, Shares First Single 'Now Or Never' - Noise11 Music News

Swedish guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen has confirmed his 23rd studio album, Hell Or High Water, will be released on 13 November, alongside the premiere of its first single, ‘Now Or Never’.

by Paul Cashmere

More than four decades after redefining the possibilities of rock guitar, Yngwie Malmsteen has announced a new studio album, Hell Or High Water, due for release on 13 November through Music Theories Recordings and Artone Label Group. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s opening single, ‘Now Or Never’, offering the first preview of the nine-track collection.

The album follows 2021’s Parabellum and continues a creative process Malmsteen developed during the pandemic, when touring restrictions allowed him to focus entirely on writing and recording. Rather than composing between touring commitments, he dedicated months exclusively to creating new material before selecting the strongest songs for the finished album.

“When I started making records, I would just take the songs I had lying around,” Malmsteen said. “Later on, I fell into a schedule, make a record, tour the record and then write the next record. Over the pandemic, I realised it was better to focus completely uninterrupted, so I stayed at home to write this album over the course of eight months. I had around 80 or 90 tracks finished, and then I had to decide which ones were the strongest.”

Malmsteen said his songwriting process remains instinctive despite decades of experience.

“Even without a guitar in my hands, the music just comes to me,” he said. “The ideas don’t come all the time, but when they do, it’s like an avalanche. The pieces I choose for my records are like gifts that I capture because they amaze me.”

The newly released ‘Now Or Never’ reflects many of the characteristics that have defined Malmsteen’s music since the 1980s, combining fast-paced guitar work, classically influenced melodies and soaring vocals. The album also includes several instrumental compositions, including ‘Am Caprice/Hell Or High Water’, ‘Antikythera’ and ‘Beyond Zeta Reticuli’. The latter two take their titles from significant scientific discoveries.

Vocal performances feature prominently throughout the record, particularly on ‘(On The) Battlefield’ and ‘Eye For An Eye’, while the closing composition, ‘Father’, carries a more personal meaning. The track was written in memory of Malmsteen’s father, who died last year.

“He was an amazing man,” Malmsteen said. “I was proud to have him as a father, and I loved him. I wanted to dedicate all of this to him, and that one particular track is for him. I wanted others to feel what I felt when they hear it.”

Quoting the 19th century violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini, one of his lifelong musical influences, Malmsteen added: “One must feel strongly in order to make others feel strongly. It’s one thing to be a typewriter and another thing to be someone who writes stories that can touch people. That was always the point.”

Born Lars Johan Yngve Lannerbäck in Stockholm in 1963, Malmsteen emerged internationally in the early 1980s after relocating to the United States. His work with Steeler and Alcatrazz quickly established his reputation before his solo debut Rising Force in 1984 introduced a neoclassical approach to heavy metal guitar that influenced an entire generation of players.

His fusion of classical composition techniques with high-speed electric guitar playing helped establish a distinct style that remains closely associated with his career. Albums including Marching Out, Trilogy, Odyssey, Fire & Ice and The Seventh Sign built a substantial following, particularly in Japan and Europe, while Rising Force earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

Across a recording career spanning more than 40 years, Malmsteen has released 22 previous studio albums and collaborated with artists including Joe Lynn Turner, Jeff Scott Soto, Graham Bonnet and Tim “Ripper” Owens. His influence on technical guitar playing also led to one of Fender’s earliest artist signature Stratocaster models, first introduced in the 1980s.

Ahead of the new album’s release, Malmsteen will perform four dates across China and Japan during September before returning his focus to the launch of Hell Or High Water in November.

Tour Dates

September 4, Beijing, China, East Third Live House

September 6, Shanghai, China, Phase Live House

September 11, Tokyo, Japan, Toyosu Pit

September 13, Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

Tracklisting

Now or Never

Am Caprice/Hell Or High Water

(He Is) Living A Lie

Antikythera

(On The) Battlefield

Beyond Zeta Reticuli

Prestissimo In Bm/Adagio

Eye For An Eye

Father

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