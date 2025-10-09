YOASOBI Reach New Heights with ‘Gekijyo (The Show)' for Netflix Drama ‘Pray Speak What Has Happened' - Noise11.com

Japanese pop duo YOASOBI continue their remarkable rise with the release of Gekijyo (The Show), the official theme for the new Netflix drama Pray Speak What Has Happened. The single marks a turning point for the group, not only because producer Ayase shares vocal duties with singer ikura for the first time, but also because both appear in their own official music video for the song, released this week.

The drama Pray Speak What Has Happened was written and directed by celebrated Japanese filmmaker Koki Mitani, marking his first prime-time television series for a commercial network in 25 years. Mitani’s works are renowned for their theatrical style and emotional storytelling, qualities that align perfectly with YOASOBI’s musical ethos. The series debuted globally on Netflix on October 1.

“Being able to contribute to this drama through our music is a true honour,” the duo said. “We poured ourselves into this track, reading the script countless times and revising lyrics until everything felt right. Shakespeare’s idea that ‘all the world’s a stage’ resonated deeply with us, and we tried to capture that spirit in Gekijyo.”

The new single was released on October 2 and continues YOASOBI’s signature concept of turning literature into music. This time, Gekijyo is inspired by a biographical novel by Mitani himself. Ayase, who built his early reputation as a Vocaloid producer, said stepping into a duet role felt natural for this project, describing the track as “the most complete expression of YOASOBI’s sound to date.”

Ayase’s influence on the J-pop landscape cannot be overstated. His solo self-covers, including Yoru Naderu Menou, have surpassed 70 million views on YouTube. He has also collaborated with a wide range of Japanese artists, such as R-Shitei from Creepy Nuts, on 2023’s Hiten.

YOASOBI’s career began in 2019 with their debut single Yoru ni Kakeru (Into the Night), a track that redefined modern J-pop by blending literature, narrative, and electronic pop. The song became a streaming phenomenon, hitting number one on numerous Japanese charts and accumulating over 900 million streams – a first in Japan. By 2021, Spotify crowned YOASOBI the most streamed Japanese artist internationally.

Their hit Kaibutsu (Monster) was named one of TIME magazine’s Top 10 Songs of 2021, proving their influence reached far beyond Japan. Then came Idol, their unstoppable 2023 single that dominated the Billboard Japan Hot 100 for 22 consecutive weeks, becoming the fastest song in chart history to hit 100 million streams. It later climbed to number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

On the live stage, YOASOBI have expanded their reach globally. In the past year alone, they performed at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, headlined London’s OVO Arena Wembley, and made a triumphant U.S. debut that included performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza Chicago, and Radio City Music Hall. Their 2023 Denkosekka arena tour broke records as the largest ever by a Japanese artist, drawing over 130,000 fans across seven cities.

The duo’s success extends beyond music. Vocalist ikura was recently named a global ambassador for COACH, fronting the luxury brand’s “Revive Your Courage” Fall 2025 campaign, marking her first major fashion collaboration.

With Gekijyo (The Show), YOASOBI are once again blending literature, theatre, and pop into something uniquely their own. The release symbolises a new era for the duo, showcasing their artistic evolution and willingness to explore uncharted creative territory while staying true to the storytelling foundation that first brought them fame.

Gekijyo (The Show) is out now on all streaming platforms, with Pray Speak What Has Happened currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.

YOASOBI、新曲「劇場（The Show）」をNetflixドラマ『祈りのカルテ 言えなかったこと』の主題歌としてリリース

日本のポップデュオ、YOASOBIが新曲「劇場（The Show）」を発表した。この楽曲はNetflixで世界配信中のドラマ『祈りのカルテ 言えなかったこと（Pray Speak What Has Happened）』の公式主題歌として起用されている。今回の作品は、YOASOBIにとって新たな挑戦であり、これまでの活動の中でも特別な意味を持つリリースとなった。

まず注目すべきは、プロデューサーのAyaseが初めてボーカルとして参加し、ボーカリストのikuraとデュエットを披露している点だ。また、2人が自ら出演する初の公式ミュージックビデオも公開され、ファンにとって記念すべき瞬間となった。

ドラマ『祈りのカルテ 言えなかったこと』は、日本を代表する脚本家であり映画監督でもある三谷幸喜が手掛けた作品。三谷にとって25年ぶりとなる民放プライムタイムドラマであり、その独特の演出と人間ドラマが高く評価されている。物語のテーマや感情の深さは、YOASOBIの音楽性と見事に融合している。

YOASOBIは制作にあたり、「このドラマの音楽を担当できたことを心から光栄に思います。脚本を何度も読み返し、歌詞を繰り返し書き直しながら、この作品にふさわしい形を探りました。『人生は舞台、人はみな役者である』というシェイクスピアの言葉が作品全体に響いており、その精神を音楽に込めました」と語っている。

「劇場（The Show）」は、三谷幸喜の自伝的小説をもとに制作され、文学作品を音楽に昇華するというYOASOBIのコンセプトをさらに深化させた一曲となっている。Ayaseはボカロプロデューサーとしてのキャリアを経て、ソロとしても数々の楽曲を発表しており、自身のセルフカバー「夜撫でるメノウ」はYouTubeで7000万回以上の再生を記録している。2023年にはCreepy NutsのR-指定とのコラボ曲「飛天」をリリースし、幅広い音楽性を示した。

YOASOBIは2019年のデビュー曲「夜に駆ける（Into The Night）」で一躍注目を集めた。文学的なストーリーテリングとエレクトロポップを融合させたそのスタイルは、J-POPの新しい形を提示し、同曲は日本国内外でチャートを席巻。総ストリーミング数は9億回を突破し、日本音楽史上初の記録を樹立した。

その後も「怪物（Kaibutsu）」がTIME誌の「2021年のベストソング10」に選ばれるなど、国際的な評価を確立。2023年には「アイドル（Idol）」がBillboard Japan Hot 100で22週連続1位を記録し、同チャート史上最速で1億ストリーミングを突破。Billboard Global Excl. U.S.チャートでも1位を獲得し、世界的なヒットとなった。

ライブ活動でもYOASOBIは勢いを増している。2024年にはロンドンのOVOアリーナ・ウェンブリーで単独公演を行い、スペインのPrimavera Soundにも出演。アメリカではコーチェラ、ロラパルーザ・シカゴ、そしてニューヨークのラジオシティ・ミュージックホールでも公演を果たした。2023年のアリーナツアー「電光石火」は、日本人アーティスト史上最大規模となり、7都市14公演で13万人を動員した。

また、ikuraは世界的ファッションブランド「COACH（コーチ）」のグローバルアンバサダーに就任。2025年秋のキャンペーン「Revive Your Courage」に登場し、音楽以外の分野でも注目を集めている。

新曲「劇場（The Show）」は、文学と演劇、そしてポップミュージックを融合させたYOASOBIの進化を象徴する作品だ。物語を音楽で描くという彼らの信念は、今も確実に進化を続けている。

「劇場（The Show）」は各種ストリーミングサービスで配信中。ドラマ『祈りのカルテ 言えなかったこと』はNetflixで世界同時配信中。

