Zoé Gotusso Lands Double Latin Grammy Nod as Argentina's Brightest New Pop Voice - Noise11.com

Argentine singer-songwriter Zoé Gotusso has scored a double nomination at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, marking a new high point in her fast-rising career. Her ballad “Lara” has been recognised for Record of the Year, while her album Cursi is up for Best Traditional Pop Album.

For the Córdoba-born artist, the recognition feels like a natural continuation of her artistic evolution. From the early days performing with indie duo Salvapantallas in Argentina’s underground scene to sharing the stage with Coldplay at River Plate Stadium, Gotusso’s rise has been grounded in authenticity, vulnerability, and a distinct melodic charm that’s become her signature.

Released in October 2024, Cursi showcases Gotusso’s emotional depth and sophisticated songwriting across 13 tracks that merge soft pop with touches of bossa nova, folk, and indie balladry. The album was produced by Cachorro López (Julieta Venegas, Diego Torres) and Diego Mema, two major forces in Latin pop production, who help sculpt Gotusso’s warm, organic sound into something timeless.

Gotusso describes the album as “a diary of gratitude and emotional honesty,” inspired by the love and connection she experienced on her first international tour. Collaborations include Colombian electro-pop visionaries Bomba Estéreo on “Voy a olvidarme de mí” and Brazilian songwriter Paulinho Moska on “Pensando em Você.”

The standout track “Lara”, co-written with Nicolás Landa, María Dolores Aguirre, and Lara Artesi, glows with delicate melancholy. It’s a quiet, poetic song – restrained yet powerful – that has resonated deeply with fans across Latin America and beyond.

Before her solo success, Zoé Gotusso was one half of Salvapantallas, a Córdoba indie-pop duo she formed in 2016 with Santi Celli. Their debut album, SMS (2018), earned two Premio Gardel nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Group Album, featuring a guest appearance by the legendary Jorge Drexler.

After a farewell tour in 2019 that wrapped at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Ópera, Gotusso embarked on her solo journey.

Her first singles – “Una Bossa +” and “Monoambiente en Capital” hinted at the warm, introspective tone that would define her debut album, Mi Primer Día Triste (2020).

Recorded in Montevideo with Juan Campodónico (Bajofondo), that record established Gotusso as a major new voice in Latin pop, winning the Gardel Award for Best Pop Album and even earning her a place on the Equal campaign, where her face lit up a Times Square billboard, which she describes as a surreal milestone for the young artist.

With four Latin Grammy nominations now under her belt, Gotusso continues to shape the emotional heart of modern Latin music. “These songs were born from love and gratitude,” she says. “They’re me at my most sincere.”

