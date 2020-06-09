 1980’s Cold Chisel ‘East’ Gate-Crashes Back Into The Top 5 in 2020 - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel East

Cold Chisel East

1980’s Cold Chisel ‘East’ Gate-Crashes Back Into The Top 5 in 2020

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2020

in News

Cold Chisel ‘East’ is currently Top 5 on the ARIA Chart after a limited edition vinyl release quietly snuck out for its 40th anniversary.

1000 copies of the ‘East’ 40th anniversary edition were printed and sold through the Cold Chisel website.

Sales figures for the past week indicate the 1029 sales were enough to place the title at number 5. There were 915 vinyl sales, 33 digital downloads, seven CD sales and the rest (74) made up of streaming figures.

Cold Chisel ‘East’ was released on 2 June 1980. It was Chisel’s third album.

The cover art was based on the 1793 Jacques-Louis David painting ‘The Death of Marat’.

the 1793 Jacques-Louis David painting ‘The Death of Marat’

‘East’ spent 63 weeks on the Australian chart but only reached no 2. It is the only Cold Chisel album to chart in America, albeit at no 171.

There were three singles on ‘East’ – ‘Choirgirl’ reached no 14, ‘Cheap Wine’ reached no 8 and ‘My Baby’ reached no 40.

EAST – 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition
1. Standing On The Outside
2. Never Before
3. Choirgirl
4. Rising Sun
5. My Baby
6. Tomorrow
7. Cheap Wine
8. Best Kept Lies
9. Ita
10. Star Hotel
11. Four Walls
12. My Turn To Cry

Includes the Rare Bonus Single ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ / ‘The Party’s Over’

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Protests With New Song ‘No Flags’

Elvis Costello has spoken out about the current world situation with the biting new song ‘No Flag’.

2 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts Epic Iso Video ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

When Mick Thomas gathered up his friends via isolation for ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ the chain song became a near nine minute epic.

3 days ago
Rupert Hine
Producer Musician Rupert Hine Dead at Age 72

Producer and recording artist Rupert Hine has died at the age on 72. He had been battling with cancer.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen ’41 Shots’ To George Floyd

Bruce Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd during the latest episode of his weekly radio show.

3 days ago
Moving Pictures Matinee
Moving Pictures ‘Matinee’ Is Finally Getting A Digital Release

Moving Pictures second album ‘Matinee’ will be reissued through digital services for the very first time on June 12.

5 days ago
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Knocks Out A Rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin’

Sammy Hagar has continued his Lockdown Sessions with a rocking ‘Keep A-Knockin.’ best known for the 1957 Little Richard version.

6 days ago
Sting photo by Ros OGorman
Sting Pays Tribute To His Tour Manager Billy Francis

Sting has posted a touching tribute to his tour manager Billy Francis, who has passed away after a battle with cancer.

7 days ago