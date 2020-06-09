1980’s Cold Chisel ‘East’ Gate-Crashes Back Into The Top 5 in 2020

Cold Chisel ‘East’ is currently Top 5 on the ARIA Chart after a limited edition vinyl release quietly snuck out for its 40th anniversary.

1000 copies of the ‘East’ 40th anniversary edition were printed and sold through the Cold Chisel website.

Sales figures for the past week indicate the 1029 sales were enough to place the title at number 5. There were 915 vinyl sales, 33 digital downloads, seven CD sales and the rest (74) made up of streaming figures.

Cold Chisel ‘East’ was released on 2 June 1980. It was Chisel’s third album.

The cover art was based on the 1793 Jacques-Louis David painting ‘The Death of Marat’.

‘East’ spent 63 weeks on the Australian chart but only reached no 2. It is the only Cold Chisel album to chart in America, albeit at no 171.

There were three singles on ‘East’ – ‘Choirgirl’ reached no 14, ‘Cheap Wine’ reached no 8 and ‘My Baby’ reached no 40.

EAST – 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition

1. Standing On The Outside

2. Never Before

3. Choirgirl

4. Rising Sun

5. My Baby

6. Tomorrow

7. Cheap Wine

8. Best Kept Lies

9. Ita

10. Star Hotel

11. Four Walls

12. My Turn To Cry

Includes the Rare Bonus Single ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ / ‘The Party’s Over’

