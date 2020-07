2020 Air Awards Nominees Announced

AIR is thrilled to return to the UNESCO City of Music this October for its annual AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference.

Innovation and Skills Minister, David Pisoni, said the South Australian Government is proud to be a major partner for both Indie-Con and the AIR Awards.

“The Indie-Con Australia conference provides the music industry both nationally and locally an opportunity to come together to support each other through these challenging times as well as have important conversations about navigating the future,” Minister Pisoni said.

“The AIR Awards will recognise and celebrate the inspiring talent of Australia’s independent artists during what has been a tough time for the music industry. Congratulations to all the award nominees on their success.”

The AIR Awards recognise, promote and celebrate the success of Australia’s Independent Music sector. Over 150 individual Awards have been presented to date and for many winners and nominees, it has been their first industry recognition that has helped facilitate national and international attention. Some of these artists include Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy, Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sia, Sheppard, Peking Duk, A.B Original, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Violent Soho.

The 2020 AIR Awards will be held at the Freemasons Hall, Adelaide on Thursday 1st October 2020. If COVID-19 restrictions prevent a face-to-face event from taking place, the Awards will be broadcast in digital form.

INDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AINSLIE WILLS – ALL YOU HAVE IS ALL YOU NEED

JULIA JACKLIN – CRUSHING

SAMPA THE GREAT – THE RETURN

STELLA DONNELLY – BEWARE OF THE DOGS

THE TESKEY BROTHERS – RUN HOME SLOW

INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR

AINSLIE WILLS – FEAR OF MISSING OUT

DOM DOLLA – SAN FRANDISCO

JULIA JACKLIN – DON’T KNOW HOW TO KEEP LOVING YOU

SAMPA THE GREAT – FINAL FORM

TONES AND I – DANCE MONKEY

BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP

CAITI BAKER – DUST (PT. 1)

JORDAN RAKEI – ORIGIN

LANEOUS – MONSTERA DELICIOSA

THE SOUL MOVERS – BONA FIDE

TIANA KHASI – MEGHALAYA

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP

CHARLIE COLLINS – SNOWPINE

COOL SOUNDS – MORE TO ENJOY

FELICITY URQUHART – FROZEN RABBIT

LEE KERNAGHAN – BACKROAD NATION

LUCKY OCEANS – PURPLE SKY

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS

ALBUM OR EP

BOBBY ALU – FLOW

DYSON STRINGER CLOHER – DYSON STRINGER CLOHER

JULIA JACKLIN – CRUSHING

PAUL KELLY – LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

THE TESKEY BROTHERS – RUN HOME SLOW

BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP

CUB SPORT – CUB SPORT

G FLIP – ABOUT US

JACK RIVER – SUGAR MOUNTAIN (DELUXE)

STELLA DONNELLY – BEWARE OF THE DOGS

TONES AND I – THE KIDS ARE COMING – EP

BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP

ANGIE MCMAHON – SALT

BAD//DREEMS – DOOMSDAY BALLET

JESS RIBEIRO – LOVE HATE

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS – GHOSTEEN

POND – TASMANIA

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP

AMY DICKSON – IN CIRCLES

JOSEPH TAWADROS – BETRAYAL OF A SACRED SUNFLOWER

KATIE NOONAN AND AUSTRALIAN STRING QUARTET – THE GLAD TOMORROW

RICHARD TOGNETTI & ERIN HELYARD – BEETHOVEN & MOZART VIOLIN SONATAS

STUART SKELTON, WEST AUSTRALIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, ASHER FISCH – TRISTAN UND ISOLDE

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA

ANGIE MCMAHON

CARLA GENEVE

STELLA DONNELLY

TONES AND I

VLOSSOM

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP

ALLDAY – STARRY NIGHT OVER THE PHONE

HORRORSHOW – NEW NORMAL

SAMPA THE GREAT – THE RETURN

SHADOW – CREAM

TASMAN KEITH & STEVIE JEAN – EVENINGS

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA ALBUM OR EP

FLUME – HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)

HERMITUDE – POLLYANARCHY

HUNTLY – LOW GRADE BUZZ

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – HEAVY HEARTED 1,2,3,4 AM REMIXES

SUI ZHEN – LOSING, LINDA

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA

OR CLUB SINGLE

CONFIDENCE MAN – DOES IT MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD?

DOM DOLLA – SAN FRANDISCO

FLUME – RUSHING BACK FEAT. VERA BLUE

HAIKU HANDS – DARE YOU NOT TO DANCE

PNAU – SOLID GOLD

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP

ANGELA DAVIS – LITTLE DID THEY KNOW

JOE CHINDAMO – ARIAS

KATE CEBERANO AND PAUL GRABOWSKY – TRYST

MIKE NOCK; HAMISH STUART; JULIEN WILSON; JONATHAN ZWARTZ – THIS WORLD

PHIL SLATER – THE DARK PATTERN

BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP

AUSMUTEANTS – …PRESENT THE WORLD IN HANDCUFFS

DEAR SEATTLE – DON’T LET GO

DZ DEATHRAYS – POSITIVE RISING: PART 1

THE GOOCH PALMS – III

HEXDEBT – RULE OF FOUR

BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP

ALPHA WOLF – FAULT

NORTHLANE – ALIEN

OCEAN SLEEPER – DON’T LEAVE ME THIS WAY

SUPERHEIST – SIDEWINDER

THORNHILL – THE DARK POOL

BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM

OR EP

HILLSONG KIDS – SONGS OF SOME SILLINESS

PEVAN & SARAH – BE KIND

REGURGITATOR’S POGOGO SHOW – THE REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY BORING ALBUM

THE VEGETABLE PLOT – SEASON TWO

THE WIGGLES – PARTY TIME!

