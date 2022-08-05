Warren Costello Receives Posthumous AIR Awards - Noise11.com

Australian Record executive Warren Costello, the co-founder of Liberation Records who passed away on 30 May, has been honored with a posthumous award at the 2022 AIR Awards in Adelaide.

Warren received the Outstanding Achievement Award for his work over 40 years in the music industry.

Warren worked at Festival Records in the 80s before taking up residency at Mushroom, working alongside Michael Gudinski in developing some of Australia’s greatest recordings from Jimmy Barnes, Hunters & Collectors, Archie Roach and more recently Vance Joy, Dan Sultan and The Temper Trap.

Winners at the 2022 AIR Awards included Courtney Barnett, Genesis Owusu and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Here are the 2022 AIR Award winners

Best Independent Label – I Oh You

Independent Album of the Year – Genesis Owusu, Smiling With No Teeth

Independent Song of the Year – Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP – Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Under These Sheets

Best Independent Country Album or EP – Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, The Song Club

Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP – Liz Stringer, First Time Really Feeling

Best Independent Pop Album or EP – Big Scary, Daisy

Best Independent Rock Album or EP – Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time

Best Independent Classical Album or EP – Genevieve Lacey / Marshall McGuire, Bower

2022 Outstanding Achievement Award (Sponsored by Merlin) – Warren Costello

Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year (Presented by PPCA) – Telenova

Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP – Flight Facilities, Forever

Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single – SHOUSE, Love Tonight (David Guetta remix)

Best Independent Jazz Album or EP – Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant

Best Independent Punk Album or EP – Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort to Me

Best Independent Heavy Album or EP – Wolf & Cub, Dusk at the Watagan Forest Motel

Best Independent Children’s Album or EP – The Wiggles, Lullabies With Love

