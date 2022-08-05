 Warren Costello Receives Posthumous AIR Awards - Noise11.com
Warren Costello on Rockwiz

Warren Costello on Rockwiz

Warren Costello Receives Posthumous AIR Awards

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Australian Record executive Warren Costello, the co-founder of Liberation Records who passed away on 30 May, has been honored with a posthumous award at the 2022 AIR Awards in Adelaide.

Warren received the Outstanding Achievement Award for his work over 40 years in the music industry.

Warren worked at Festival Records in the 80s before taking up residency at Mushroom, working alongside Michael Gudinski in developing some of Australia’s greatest recordings from Jimmy Barnes, Hunters & Collectors, Archie Roach and more recently Vance Joy, Dan Sultan and The Temper Trap.

Winners at the 2022 AIR Awards included Courtney Barnett, Genesis Owusu and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Here are the 2022 AIR Award winners

Best Independent Label – I Oh You
Independent Album of the Year – Genesis Owusu, Smiling With No Teeth
Independent Song of the Year – Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’
Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP – Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Under These Sheets
Best Independent Country Album or EP – Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, The Song Club
Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP – Liz Stringer, First Time Really Feeling
Best Independent Pop Album or EP – Big Scary, Daisy
Best Independent Rock Album or EP – Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time
Best Independent Classical Album or EP – Genevieve Lacey / Marshall McGuire, Bower
2022 Outstanding Achievement Award (Sponsored by Merlin) – Warren Costello
Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year (Presented by PPCA) – Telenova
Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP – Flight Facilities, Forever
Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single – SHOUSE, Love Tonight (David Guetta remix)
Best Independent Jazz Album or EP – Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant
Best Independent Punk Album or EP – Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort to Me
Best Independent Heavy Album or EP – Wolf & Cub, Dusk at the Watagan Forest Motel
Best Independent Children’s Album or EP – The Wiggles, Lullabies With Love

Related Posts

APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Vika and Linda photo by Mary Boukouvalas
AIR Awards Reveals 2021 Winners

DMA’s, Emma Donovan, Katie Noonan, Vika & Linda and Gordi are just a few of the AIR Award winners for 2021.

August 6, 2021
Casey Barnes
The 2021 AIR Awards Nominees List Is In

The 2021 AIR Awards nominees list has been revealed.

June 2, 2021
The Teskey Brothers
2020 Air Awards Nominees Announced

AIR is thrilled to return to the UNESCO City of Music this October for its annual AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia Conference.

July 7, 2020
Alex Lahey
AIR Awards Reveals The Class of 2018 Nominees

Alex Lahey, Baker Boy, Jen Cloher, Stella Donnelly and The Jungle Giants are the nominees for Best Independent Artist for the 2018 AIR Awards.

April 17, 2018
A.B. Original winner of The 12th AMP held in Melbourne at the Toff in Town on Thursday 9 March 2017. Photo Ros OGorman
A.B. Original Cleans Up At 2017 AIR Awards

Briggs and Trials A.B. Original project has picked up five awards at the 2017 AIR Awards.

July 27, 2017
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
AIR Shortlist Best Independent Labels For 2017

AIR have revealed the nominees for the Best Indepent Label at the upcoming AIR Awards in Adelaide.

July 19, 2017
Jen Cloher
Music Conference Indie-Con Australia To Debut In Adelaide in July

Indie-Con, a music conference offering insights into the latest innovations and technological advancements in products, services and strategies available to the independent music sector, will debut in Australia in Adelaide in July.

June 27, 2017