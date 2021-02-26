 2021 Marks 30 Years of AFI - Noise11.com
AFI

AFI

2021 Marks 30 Years of AFI

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2021

in News

California’s AFI have been around 30 years this year. Davey Havok formed AFI in November 1991 with a couple of mates at school. Adam Carson joined shortly after and current members Hunter Burgan and Jade Puget joined in 1997 and 1998.

“I couldn’t do what I do in AFI in any other place,” says Jade Puget. “Davey and I have written songs together for over 20 years now. I couldn’t find the thing he and I have together anywhere else, nor the thing the four of us have when we come together. AFI is home for me and will always be that.”

Having worked together now for more than 22 years, AFI are about to release their 11th album ‘Bodies’. “After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record,” says Adam Carson. “‘Begging For Trouble’ was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.”

AFI have made a video for ‘Looking Tragic’:

‘Bodies’ is another different sounding album for AFI. “Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together,” Puget points out. “Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically. Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what’s come before. But as artists, we can’t do that, because it would only hinder our creativity.”

BODIES TRACKLISTING
1. Twisted Tongues
2. Far Too Near
3. Dulcería
4. On Your Back
5. Escape From Los Angeles
6. Begging For Trouble
7. Back From The Flesh
8. Looking Tragic
9. Death Of The Party
10. No Eyes
11. Tied To A Tree

Related Posts

Myles Kennedy
Myles Kennedy Debuts ‘In Stride’ Video

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has released a video for ‘In Stride’ ahead of the release of his second solo album ‘The Ides of March’.

11 hours ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Pop Out 16th Solo Album

Paul Weller’s 16th solo album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ has been announced.

12 hours ago
Rob Zombie. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zombie Interviews Zombie In New Animated Series

Rob Zombie is interviewed by his wife Sheri Moon Zombie for a new animated series ahead of Rob’s new album.

13 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and His Mother Are Making A Show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mum are developing a new series based on her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars for new streaming site Paramount+.

19 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

2 days ago
Marti Pellow
Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet To Release Solo Album

Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet left the band in July 2017, to focus on his solo career, and he's announced his first solo studio effort since March 2017's 'Mysterious' and given fans a taste of what's to come with the lead single, 'These Are The Days'.

2 days ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

2 days ago