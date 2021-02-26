2021 Marks 30 Years of AFI - Noise11.com

California’s AFI have been around 30 years this year. Davey Havok formed AFI in November 1991 with a couple of mates at school. Adam Carson joined shortly after and current members Hunter Burgan and Jade Puget joined in 1997 and 1998.

“I couldn’t do what I do in AFI in any other place,” says Jade Puget. “Davey and I have written songs together for over 20 years now. I couldn’t find the thing he and I have together anywhere else, nor the thing the four of us have when we come together. AFI is home for me and will always be that.”

Having worked together now for more than 22 years, AFI are about to release their 11th album ‘Bodies’. “After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record,” says Adam Carson. “‘Begging For Trouble’ was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.”

AFI have made a video for ‘Looking Tragic’:

‘Bodies’ is another different sounding album for AFI. “Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together,” Puget points out. “Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically. Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what’s come before. But as artists, we can’t do that, because it would only hinder our creativity.”

BODIES TRACKLISTING

1. Twisted Tongues

2. Far Too Near

3. Dulcería

4. On Your Back

5. Escape From Los Angeles

6. Begging For Trouble

7. Back From The Flesh

8. Looking Tragic

9. Death Of The Party

10. No Eyes

11. Tied To A Tree

