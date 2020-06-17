30 Rock Is Coming Back For One One-Hour Reunion Special - Noise11.com

The cast of 30 Rock is getting back together for one one-hour special in July.

NBC has announced the reunion of Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer for the special airing July 16 on NBC.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Executive Producers, 30 Rock. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”



“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”



“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. “This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”



The episode will feature guest appearances but NBC has not elaborated on who they are.

Originally airing on NBC from October 2006 until January 2013, 30 Rock is the winner of 16 Emmys, including 3 consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series; 7 Golden Globes; 22 Guild Awards among SAG, WGA, DGA and PGA; as well as Image, Peabody and AFI Awards. The series is also the record-holder for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series, and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations over 7 seasons on NBC.

