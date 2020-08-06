50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

As in previous years, the successful show was shut out of Primetime Emmy recognition last week, despite being one of the U.S. network’s highest-rated programmes for six seasons.

In an Instagram post, the rapper criticised the decision to snub Power’s final run of episodes, which concluded in February, in typically blunt fashion – by posting an image of a sculpture of his naked bum on the social media site.

“ok here it is Emmy’s (sic), My Black ass for your consideration to kiss,” he captioned the racy image. “Fuck your organization I only care about NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) awards. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Although the drama, created in collaboration with the musician and featuring a drug dealer operating under the name Ghost, has earned impressive ratings and positive reviews, it has never bagged an Emmy nod, despite winning multiple honours at the NAACP Image prizegiving.

50 Cent also played recurring character Kanan Stark in the series, which debuted in 2014.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments