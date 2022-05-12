ABBA Preview ABBAtars weeks out For ABBA Voyage Opening - Noise11.com

The ABBA Voyage event will begin in London on 27 May. It is a full concert experience, performed by ABBA avatars (ABBAtars). ABBA have teased the looked of the ABBAtars on their socials.

ABBA Voyage is billed as the first ABBA concert in 40 years, even if the entire event is pre-recorded and computer generated.

While the setlist for ABBA Voyage has been kept secret, a social media picture recently accidently showed song titles. Obvious hits like ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ were listed as was the title track from ‘The Visitors’ as the new songs ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

The ABBA Voyage show will feature a live band to the pre-recorded voices and computer generated ABBA members. The live band will features James Righton of The Klaxons and Little Boots.

‘ABBA Voyage’ begins May 27 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

