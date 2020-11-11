AC/DC Debut ‘Realize’ And That Classic AC/DC Sound Is All Over It - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s new song ‘Realize’ conjures up the classic Malcolm Young riffs of ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’.

‘Realize’ is the opening track of AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ (aka PWR/UP) album, the 17th AC/DC album. It is the first AC/DC album since the death of AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young in 2017. All songs on ‘PWR/UP’ were written by Angus Young and Malcolm Young and based on unused guitar pieces Malcolm had been working on over the years and saying in a vault.

‘PWR/UP’ will be available on Friday 13 November 2020.

AC/DC, Power Up Track List

1. “Realize”

2. “Rejection”

3. “Shot in the Dark”

4. “Through the Mists of Time”

5. “Kick You When You’re Down”

6. “Witch’s Spell”

7. “Demon Fire”

8. “Wild Reputation”

9. “No Man’s Land”

10. “Systems Down”

11. “Money Shot”

12. “Code Red”



‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ was from the 1977 AC/DC album ‘Let There Be Rock’, the last album to feature bass player Mark Evans.

‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ has been a feature of AC/DC tours, generally showcased early in the set. It took place 3 on the most recent Rock Or Bust tour.

‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ is the 18th most performed AC/DC song live. AC/DC performed the song last on 20 September 2016 in Philadelphia and for the first time ever on 7 July, 1977 at the Bondi Lifesaver in Sydney.

