Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour - Noise11.com

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

After the directives from the Government and Health Advisors, Adam and his team have been working to reschedule all the remaining dates on the tour, which would have seen him visit New South Wales, Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania. Music fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled dates. New show dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As much as we’ve been trying to live by Freddie’s words, unfortunately, the show can’t go on… for now,” says Adam. “And while we are disappointed that we aren’t able to share this joy-filled experience with you on the scheduled dates, we take comfort in knowing that we will do so when the time is right. I, along with the rest of the BoRhap band will take this time to rest, reflect and prepare for the time when we can meet again. Until then… keep well, be kind to each other, and wash your hands. The show WILL go on!”

Details on the rescheduled dates for Adam Thompson’s Bohemian Rhapsody regional tour will be announced shorlty.

Friday 3rd April 2020

Anita’s Theatre, THIRROUL NSW

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Wednesday 15th April 2020

Queens Park Theatre, GERALDTON WA

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Friday 17th April 2020

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, MANDURAH WA

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Saturday 18th April 2020

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, BUNBURY WA

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Saturday 16th May 2020

Wendouree Performing Arts Centre, WENDOUREE VIC

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Saturday 23rd May 2020

The Art House, WYONG NSW

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Friday 29th May 2020

Albury Entertainment Centre, ALBURY NSW

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Friday 12th June 2020

Townsville Civic Theatre, TOWNSVILLE QLD

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Saturday 13th June 2020

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Friday 26th June 2020

Princess Theatre, LAUNCESTON TAS

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

Saturday 27th June 2020

Theatre Royal, HOBART TAS

*** postponed – rescheduled date to be announced soon ***

