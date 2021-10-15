 Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’ - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’

by Noise11.com on October 15, 2021

in News

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

The ‘Easy On me’ video is the first taste of the upcoming Adele album ‘30’ out 13 November.

‘30’ wraps around Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki. It stays to format with production from Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Shellback, who also worked on its predecessor, 25 in 2015.

Adele has been working on ‘30’ since 2018. The was expected early 2020 but held up because of Covid. ‘30’ kept getting bumped like a Bond movie completely missing its 2020 target and now landing this November.

‘Easy On Me’ was co-written with Greg Kurstin, who worked with Adele on ‘25’.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announced Album ’30’

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. Adele has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

24 hours ago
Band of Horses Things Are Great
Band of Horses Set Date For Sixth Album

Band of Horses have downed tools on their sixth album. ‘They Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

October 6, 2021
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating To Release An Irish Album

Ronan Keating is set to pay homage to his homeland of Ireland on his upcoming album, 'Songs From Home'.

October 6, 2021
Motor Ace Five Star Laundry
Motor Ace To Tour ‘Five Star Laundry’ 20 Years On

Motor Ace will hit the road in 2022 for belated 20th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

October 6, 2021
Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

October 5, 2021
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

October 4, 2021