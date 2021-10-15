Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’ - Noise11.com

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

The ‘Easy On me’ video is the first taste of the upcoming Adele album ‘30’ out 13 November.

‘30’ wraps around Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki. It stays to format with production from Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Shellback, who also worked on its predecessor, 25 in 2015.

Adele has been working on ‘30’ since 2018. The was expected early 2020 but held up because of Covid. ‘30’ kept getting bumped like a Bond movie completely missing its 2020 target and now landing this November.

‘Easy On Me’ was co-written with Greg Kurstin, who worked with Adele on ‘25’.

